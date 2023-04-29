6 players Jets should consider on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

Sep 29, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) before playing against the Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets addressed a key need by drafting Joe Tippmann on Day 2 and with only three picks may still be looking to address some outstanding needs on Day 3. They could look to trade back to acquire more picks but will otherwise bring in a larger than usual crop of undrafted free agents.

Let’s look at some of the players who could be on their radar:

BYU OT Blake Freeland

Having not selected a potential starter on Day 1 as many experts expected, the Jets could still look to add some depth at the tackle position. The remaining options are more likely to be developmental projects than immediate contributors and Freeland is described as a gifted athlete who needs to improve his strength and hone his technique. He would get a chance to learn from the players ahead of him without being relied upon to start before he’s completely ready.

Wisconsin LB Nick Herbig

The Jets need some reliable linebacker depth after recent draft picks Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen have struggled to get on the field. Herbig, whose brother Nate started 11 games for the Jets on the offensive line last year, has some good all-round abilities despite racking up 20 sacks in an edge rusher role over the past two seasons. Wisconsin often drops its edge defenders into coverage and Herbig looks comfortable enough when doing this that a team like the Jets could seek to employ him as a strong-side linebacker in sub-packages.

Georgia S Christopher Smith

While the Jets have two proven starting safeties in Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead, neither of these specializes in pass coverage. If the Jets can draft a player who can provide over-the-top coverage in center field effectively, this player could compete for time in three-safety packages or as a reserve option. Smith, who played with multiple high draft picks on a winning program in Georgia, might be the best remaining option that fits this description. He had six interceptions and nine pass breakups over the past two years.

Bowling Green DT Karl Brooks

The Jets need to add to their defensive line rotation and, while there are still a few free agents still on the market, bringing in a rookie who can contribute over the next few seasons would probably be better than a short-term deal with a veteran. Brooks wasn’t invited to the scouting combine but impressed during Senior Bowl week. He is versatile and put up some good numbers at his pro day with a 5.06 in the 40-yard dash and 28 bench press reps.

East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell

The Jets may already have been in the market for a Day 3 back even before Ty Johnson was released this week due to a non-football injury and Mitchell is a player whom they’ve shown a lot of interest in during the pre-draft process. He’s not going to be an every-down back at under 180 pounds, but Mitchell, who ran sub-4.4 at the scouting combine, has big play potential.

TCU WR Derius Davis

Davis is the kind of player who might be an option for the Jets if he goes undrafted or if they pick up a late selection by moving down at some point. He would bring potential value in the return game but perhaps a team like the Jets could also develop him on offense and find ways to exploit his 4.36 speed in the 40-yard dash. Could he be a college return specialist who proved he could be productive at the next level like recent Jets signing Mecole Hardman? Davis had a career year as he caught 42 passes and scored eight total touchdowns last season.