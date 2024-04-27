6 players Jets should consider on Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets addressed a key need by drafting Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley on Day 2 and currently hold five Day 3 picks with which to pick up some depth pieces, including three in the fourth round.

Let’s look at some of the players who could be on their radar:

South Dakota State OG Mason McCormick

The Jets may want to further add to their interior offensive line depth, especially since Alijah Vera-Tucker is once again rehabbing an injury. One of the best available guards is McCormick, who showcases terrific athleticism and a nasty streak. McCormick was a three-time captain and four-year starter in college.

Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee

Brownlee, who is not related to current Jets wide receiver Jason Brownlee, is a player with potential who could be a good depth addition in the secondary. He transferred from FSU ahead of the 2022 season and showed good ball skills by breaking up 12 passes that season.

Brownlee is also someone who has had experience as a punt gunner so he could be used in that role as well to perhaps offset the loss of special teams captain Justin Hardee.

The Jets have often shown interest in players who excelled at the Shrine Bowl during the pre-draft process and Muasau was a player who showed good instincts and had outstanding production at the collegiate level. He also brings good strength, leadership and durability to the table.

Muasau could add depth to a strong unit and would also be someone who could contribute on special teams.

Purdue RB Tyron Tracy Jr

The Jets need depth at the running back position and Tracy could be one of the better available options.

In 2023, his numbers for creating yards after contact were outstanding and he also offers value as someone who could potentially contribute in the return game. Tracy also played as a wide receiver in the past, so his receiving skills should be more advanced than most running backs, adding to his versatility and improving his chances of getting on the field.

Texas Tech S Tyler Owens

Owens is another player who stood out at the Shrine Bowl. He has good size at 6-feet-2 and 213 pounds and is an outstanding athlete who came within an inch of matching Byron Jones’ record broad jump at the scouting combine. It’s not clear yet who will start for the Jets at safety in 2024, but there could be good competition for playing time and someone like Owens could contribute in a variety of ways.

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley

Joe Douglas talked recently about the Jets’ desire to create a “quarterback factory” by drafting a quarterback to develop for their system every year. The Jets have shown interest in Bradley, who has good size and smarts.

Bradley is the son of Gus Bradley, who coached with Jets head coach Robert Saleh in Jacksonville. Could he be a candidate to be this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant”?