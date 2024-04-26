6 players Giants should consider on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Giants bolstered their passing game by drafting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth pick in the draft on Thursday night. However, they still have plenty of outstanding needs heading into day two. New York has two selections scheduled for Friday night -- a second-rounder at 47 overall and a third-rounder at 70.

Here are their main remaining needs and potential selections at each spot...

Offensive Line

Offensive tackle may be the main priority for day two. However, the Giants could also be looking for a guard to potentially start for them.

New York consolidated its offensive line strength well during the offseason by signing Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, but a starting role could still potentially be available if a rookie develops quickly. Alternatively, they could be looking for someone with high upside to develop into a starter down the road.

There was a run of tackles in the first round, but the best available prospect at the tackle position could be BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia, whose stock has been rising because of his athleticism, potential and ability to line up on either side. A day two pick like him could still compete for a role with Eluemunor and Evan Neal.

On the inside, Boston College guard Christian Mahogany is a player who looks comfortable in pass protection and blocks well on the move in the running game, so he could also be a target.

Defensive Back

The Giants arguably need depth at both the cornerback and safety positions, following the departure of Xavier McKinney and with Adoree’ Jackson still not signed.

The best safety available on day two could be Jaden Hicks from Washington State, whose stock has been on the rise. He has the ability to contribute against the run and in coverage, and boosted his stock when he ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Tight End

With Darren Waller possibly retiring, the Giants may be looking for a tight end who can bring similar things to the table in terms of his ability to make plays in the passing game.

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders could be the best option available on day two. He caught 99 passes over the past two years and has solid hands and run-after-the-catch abilities.

Defensive Tackle

The Giants have some solid veteran depth to pair with Dexter Lawrence on the defensive interior, but an injection of youth would be welcome, especially if it comes from a player who can be disruptive inside and productive as a pass rushing option.

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro could fit the bill here. He racked up five sacks last season and did well to stand out in a position group that was deep throughout his career.

Quarterback

Some analysts felt the Giants might have been considering selecting a quarterback in the first round, maybe even via a trade-up. However, that never materialized, and the Giants look set to give Daniel Jones another chance to justify the big-money deal he signed last year as he makes his return from injury.

Could they see development upside in a day two passer instead? Spencer Rattler was widely considered a potential first-round pick after he threw 28 touchdown passes in his redshirt freshman year at Oklahoma, but he regressed somewhat over the next few seasons and spent the last two years at South Carolina again. He played quite well last year, so some may feel he has untapped potential.