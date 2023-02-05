6 players the Colts should consider extending in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts have many decisions to make this offseason, including players who deserve new deals for their contributions.

Whether it comes down to veterans who are set to hit the market in March or younger players on the final year of their rookie contracts, the Colts can begin extending players during the offseason.

Here are the six players the Colts should consider extending in 2023:

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was acquired via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in March of 2022. As a product of then-new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, expectations were high for him. The team sorely needed a lift to a suffering pass rush.

After a slow start to the season (2.5 sacks through six games), Ngakoue finished the season with 9.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Down the stretch, he made his case as an impactful team member. While Ngakoue will likely have a market as a free agent, the Colts could bring him back on a team-friendly deal.

K Chase McLaughlin

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It’s hard to replace a Hall-of-Fame caliber kicker in Adam Vinatieri, but the team hoped they had something good in Georgia alum Rodrigo Blankenship. Unfortunately, Blankenship’s tenure ended tumultuously, paving the way for kicker Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was often a bright spot this season. He made all his extra points and 83% of his field goals, including a staggering nine field goals of over 50 yards. McLaughlin deserves to be the kicker of the future.

WR Parris Campbell

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When the Colts drafted wide receiver Parris Campbell in 2019, they knew they were getting a fantastic athlete with blazing 4.3 speed. Unfortunately, many injuries throughout Campbell’s career left questions about his durability and future with the team.

However, Campbell played all 17 games this season and was second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. Additionally, Campbell had nearly a 70% catch rate when targeted and led the team in average yards of separation. The team should prioritize re-signing him.

Story continues

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The heart and soul of the receiving corps rest on the shoulders of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. After being drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, Pittman was immediately thrust into the team’s No. 1 receiver role after injuries slowed the last years of fan-favorite T.Y. Hilton’s career with the team.

Pittman has thrived in the position, imposing his will on defenders and wracking up stats. After his rookie year, he’s put up back-to-back seasons of over 900 yards and was tenth in the league this season in receptions with 99. An extension to secure a staple in the offense makes sense.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When the Colts traded up to get running back Jonathan Taylor in the 2020 Draft, they couldn’t believe he was still available, and they took him and never looked back. After Marlon Mack went down with injuries, Taylor was also thrust into a starting role.

He exploded onto the scene, putting up back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 yards, including a league-leading 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns last season. Taylor’s 2022 season was up and down due to the instability of the offense and a nagging ankle injury, but he remains a top back in the league. Extending Jonathan Taylor is a no-brainer.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire