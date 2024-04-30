6 pickleball courts now open in Williamson County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several pickleball courts are now open in Williamson County, after county officials celebrated its completion of the project on Tuesday.

Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday at Williamson County Regional Park in Leander to celebrate all six pickleball courts now being open to the public, a news release from the county said.

Williamson County officials celebrated the opening of six pickleball courts in the county on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. (Courtesy: Williamson County)

The $228,000 project “was funded through the fiscal year 2024 Parks Department operating budget,” the release said.

“We’re excited to provide a new recreational activity for our citizens in response to one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation,” said Williamson County Parks Department Director Russell Fishbeck in the release.

Officials said the courts are open on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the pickleball courts, you can visit the Williamson County Regional Park website.

