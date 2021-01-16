6 pending free agents the Colts should let walk

While the playoffs are going on, the Indianapolis Colts will be hard at work figuring out their plan for the offseason. This includes which players to re-sign before free agency and which players to let walk.

The Colts currently have 20 players set to hit free agency as either unrestricted free agents (UFA) or restricted free agents (RFA) so there are a lot of decisions to make. Even if the Colts want to retain everyone, they won’t be able to.

After taking a look at which players the Colts should re-sign, let’s see which pending free agents Indy should let walk this offseason.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

It has been an interesting road for Brissett. He was traded for just weeks before the 2017 season, was the starter on a brutal 4-12 team. Then he was the backup to Andrew Luck in 2018 and the starter again after Luck's surprise retirement. Then he was relegated to backup duties in 2020 when the Colts signed Philip Rivers. While the quarterback position remains a major mystery for the Colts at the moment, Brissett shouldn't be a part of the future plans. While his leadership in the locker room and work in the community makes him an outstanding person—something that shouldn't go understated—his play on the field isn't going to help the Colts. Even with the success of using him in short-yardage situations this season, it doesn't seem feasible to re-sign the 28-year-old. We've seen what Brissett is as a starting quarterback, and it would be best for the Colts to allow him to search for a new deal with another team in free agency.

RB Marlon Mack

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 campaign was not kind to Mack. Had he not torn his Achilles in the second quarter of the Week 1 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he would have had a strong season. Even so, the Colts were prepared by drafting Jonathan Taylor in the second round—a decision that panned out beautifully. With the emergence of Taylor as arguably the best rookie running back and with Mack's injury being one that will keep him off the field for a while, the Colts should move on from the former fourth-round pick. Mack meant a lot to the Colts, especially with his work in the room after his injury. But with so much money needed for extensions and other impact free agents, it would be best to go separate ways. Mack still has a future in the NFL as long as the Achilles injury doesn't take away his explosiveness. But that future shouldn't be with the Colts.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker Jr. has been one of the key cogs in the Colts defense since Chris Ballard took over as general manager in 2017. He was a fifth-round pick in that draft and has been one of the biggest leaders in the locker room ever since. But now, the Colts have to part ways with the uber-intelligent linebacker. While Walker Jr. is everything the Colts would want in terms of leadership and the mental side of football, the Northwestern product has shown to be limited in the middle of the field. He's been a liability in coverage and with the emergence of Bobby Okereke, who profiles better for the defensive scheme, the Colts have made it clear what direction they are going in. Walker Jr. has a bright future ahead of him, especially if he were to get into coaching or scouting, but the Colts have other priorities over re-signing their third-best linebacker.

S Malik Hooker

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The first draft pick that Ballard ever made as general manager of the Colts. Hooker's time with Indy has been a strained one in terms of his production on the field. He exploded for seven games his rookie campaign but after a torn ACL ended that prematurely, Hooker never found his groove again. Though he showed plenty of range as a deep safety, Hooker seemingly lacked the physicality the Colts want in the run game and his ball production left much to be desired. It also didn't help his case that rookie Julian Blackmon came in and immediately started making an impact. Hooker's value plummeted when he tore his Achilles, which is a bad beat in a contract year. But unless the Colts can sign him close to a veteran minimum, it's best to part ways this offseason.

TE Trey Burton

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

When Burton became available during the 2020 offseason, it seemed like a perfect match to reunite him with Frank Reich. The system allowed for Burton's success and his history with Reich from their time in Philly made this a seamless fit. But the production still left a lot to be desired. Even though we knew Burton wouldn't become this target-hog tight end, his production was essentially uninspiring outside of a handful of plays. He was regularly out-snapped by Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox (as it should have been) and finished with just 8.9 yards per reception. The tight end position is still important for the Colts but they should look elsewhere for a third option and let Burton hit free agency.

OT Chaz Green

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Letting an offensive tackle walk in free agency when that position is one of the biggest needs on the roster doesn't seem wise, but the Colts should be looking at other options over Green this offseason. It's never easy filling in at left tackle when the starter AND the backup both get hurt. But Green didn't show a whole lot of promise as a swing tackle to the point where the Colts used Quenton Nelson instead on the edge for a handful of plays against the Houston Texans. Addressing the offensive tackle position will be a massive need for the Colts this offseason but Green shouldn't be a part of those plans.

