6 Panthers the Eagles should have interest in acquiring after Carolina fires Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule has been fired as the coach of the Carolina Panthers less than 24 hours after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and less than three years into a seven-year, $62 million contract he signed to leave Baylor for the NFL.

Rhule was fired with a record of 11-27, including this year’s 1-4 start. Under Rhule, the Panthers were 1-27 when allowing 17 or more points, including 25 losses in a row.

With Carolina making a change at head coach and defensive coordinator, the franchise could look to be sellers as they work to accumulate draft assets.

Here are six players the playoff-bound Eagles could look to trade for.

DE Brian Burns

Burns has 29.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 53 career games, and the young pass rusher would blend perfectly in Jonathan Gannon’s rotation while still giving Brandon Graham the appropriate number of snaps.

Burns is just 24 years of age, and has had 9 sacks each of the past two seasons.

DE Amaré Barno

The former Virginia Tech pass rusher has a similar build to Josh Sweat and offers pass-rushing potential on a rookie deal.

S Jeremy Chinn

A talented safety that Philadelphia let get away in the draft, Chinn has led the team in tackles over the last two seasons, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced last Wednesday.

As a result, Chinn will miss at least the next four weeks.

OL Brady Christensen

A 2021 draft pick out of BYU, Christensen can play guard and would be an immediate starter if Isaac Seumalo moved on in free agency next spring.

LB Shaq Thompson

RB Christian McCaffrey

Keeping McCaffrey healthy is the biggest question, and sharing the role with Miles Sanders would make this offense nearly unstoppable.

As a pass catcher, McCaffrey can be spread out in every position, allowing Steichen to play him with Miles Sanders.

In 2019, the Stanford product led the league with 2,392 yards from scrimmage, enough to earn him a First-Team All-Pro selection and a third-place finish in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting.

For his career, McCaffrey has amassed 3,911 rushing yards and 3,203 receiving yards while adding 50 total touchdowns.

From a financial standpoint, McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Panthers during the 2020 offseason, and last season was the final year of guaranteed money on the deal.

There is also a $1 million guarantee for injury in 2023.

