6 Packers who need to rebound vs. Bears in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers missed too many opportunities and had a few too many coverage breakdowns during a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Every week is a new opportunity. In the NFL, it’s all about turning the page to the next week. And a few players in Green Bay need to play a lot better in the second game of the 2022 season.

Here are a few players needing to bounce back after a disappointing season opener:

Safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage

We’ll lump these two in together because neither veteran safety played up to the standard in Week 1. Both had coverage lapses resulting in big plays for Justin Jefferson, and both missed tackles down the field. Safeties are the communication center of the secondary and the last line of defense, so both need to play much better. Overall, Sunday’s season opener was probably the worst game Amos and Savage have played together in Green Bay over three-plus seasons. Expect the Bears to challenge them both in coverage, especially with speedster Darnell Mooney.

OL Jake Hanson

If David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins don’t play, and Jon Runyan Jr. doesn’t pass through concussion protocol, Jake Hanson will be back in the starting lineup in Week 2. He gave up a sack and four pressures in the season opener, his first-ever start. Playing at home should help him get off the ball and be more comfortable, and the Bears don’t have the same kind of interior defensive line talent. But there’s no doubt that Chicago will attempt to get good matchups against Hanson on obvious passing downs on Sunday night, and he must do a better job holding his ground and keeping the pocket clean for Aaron Rodgers.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Things around the quarterback position were rarely right in the season opener, but the Packers still expect Rodgers – the back-to-back MVP – to be an elevator of those around him and clean up mistakes. Too many times in the season opener, Rodgers compounded mistakes, played indecisively and made critical errors. His two turnovers were highly uncharacteristic plays. On Sunday night, the Packers need Rodgers to play on time and trust those around him in the passing game. Over the last four games against the Bears, Rodgers has thrown 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He completed 70 percent of his passes with a passer rating over 125.0 in all four games.

CB Eric Stokes

The Packers aren’t going to match Jaire Alexander against the No. 1 receiver because they trust Stokes and Rasul Douglas so much. The Vikings found ways of getting Jefferson matched on Stokes and took advantage, including on a 22-yarder early in the contest, and the second-year cornerback was completely out of position on Jefferson’s first touchdown. Teams aren’t going to challenge Alexander much. Stokes won’t be facing a receiver with Jefferson’s talent on Sunday night, but he still needs to be better.

OL Royce Newman

Newman gave up a sack in his first start at right tackle. He’ll likely be out there on the edge again Sunday night unless Elgton Jenkins returns. Newman’s performance is even more critical to the offensive line because he’s playing next to Hanson, who needs help and is a player the Bears will target on Sunday night.

