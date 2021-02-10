6 Packers make PFF’s Top 101 players list in 2020, including 3 in top 12

The Green Bay Packers had the best collection of top-performing talent in the NFL during the 2020 season.

Pro Football Focus released the site’s top 101 players of the 2020 season on Monday. The Packers had six players featured on the list, including three in the top 12 and all six in the top 50. No other team had any many players in the top 12 or top 50.

Overall, the Packers had PFF’s No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 receiver, No. 1 cornerback, No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 2 safety and No. 1 center during the 2020 season.

The Packers to make PFF’s top 101 in 2020:

2. QB Aaron Rodgers

5. WR Davante Adams

12. CB Jaire Alexander

23. LT David Bakhtiari

27. S Adrian Amos

39. C Corey Linsley

The Packers were also the only team to have two players in the top five.

Rodgers, the league MVP, made a gigantic jump in 2020, going from the No. 83 overall player in 2019 to No. 2 in 2020. He received the best overall grade in PFF’s history. Only Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald kept him from the top spot.

Adams rose from No. 33 in 2019 to No. 5 this season, while Alexander went from unranked last season to No. 12 in 2020. Amos and Linsley also made the jump from unranked into the top 50.

Last season, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, running back Aaron Jones and defensive lineman Kenny Clark all made the top 101, along with Rodgers and Adams.

Packers in PFF Top 101, previous years

2019: Za’Darius Smith (19), Davante Adams (33), Aaron Jones (56), Aaron Rodgers (83), Kenny Clark (97)

2018: David Bakhtiari (39), Aaron Rodgers (41), Kenny Clark (43), Davante Adams (48)

2017: David Bakhtiari (30), Kenny Clark (69), Mike Daniels (89)

2016: Aaron Rodgers (3), David Bakhtiari (20), Mike Daniels (68), Jordy Nelson (74), Bryan Bulaga (77), T.J. Lang (94)

2015: Mike Daniels (47), T.J. Lang (56), Josh Sitton (65)

2014: Aaron Rodgers (2), Jordy Nelson (30), Josh Sitton (35), Eddie Lacy (51), Randall Cobb (58), T.J. Lang (78), Mike Daniels (99)

2013: Josh Sitton (25), Jordy Nelson (39), Eddie Lacy (70)

2012: Aaron Rodgers (11), Clay Matthews (24), Casey Hayward (36), Sam Shields (93)

2011: Aaron Rodgers (1), Clay Matthews (38), Jordy Nelson (53), Bryan Bulaga (71), Josh Sitton (98)

2010: Aaron Rodgers (1), Josh Sitton (48), Tramon Williams (51), Clay Matthews (56), Desmond Bishop (82), Greg Jennings (87), Cullen Jenkins (98)

