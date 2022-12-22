6 Packers, including Elgton Jenkins, named Pro Bowl alternates in 2022

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is the Green Bay Packers’ only Pro Bowler on the initial roster for 2022, but Matt LaFleur’s team does have six alternates.

Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is a first alternate, meaning he’d be the first to get a spot if one of the current Pro Bowlers at an offensive line position drops out.

Other alternates include quarterback Aaron Rodgers, outside linebacker Preston Smith, returner Keisean Nixon, running back Aaron Jones and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

A little about each alternate:

– Jenkins played 339 snaps at right tackle before moving back to left guard, the position where he was a Pro Bowler in 2020. After allowing 12 pressures in five games at right tackle, he’s allowed just four in seven games at left guard, including zero since Week 10.

– Rodgers ranks third among NFC quarterbacks in touchdown passes with 23.

– Smith has a team-high 7.5 sacks, including four in the last five games. He also leads the team with 17 quarterback hits.

– Nixon ranks second in the NFL in kickoff return yards (712) and kickoff return average (25.4).

– Jones ranks 10th in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 1,301 and third among running backs in yards per carry (5.2).

– Clark ranks 13th among defensive linemen in total pressures with 37.

The Eagles led the NFL with eight Pro Bowlers plus nine Pro Bowl alternates.

