6 options Titans could explore to replace DaQuan Jones

The Tennessee Titans officially have a void in the middle of their defensive line after nose tackle DaQuan Jones signed with the Carolina Panthers recently.

Jones, who received a one-year, $4.05 million deal, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Nashville, providing the Titans with a consistent, solid player who was always a class act. He won’t be easily replaced in more ways than one.

The good news is the Titans will now have an opportunity to further upgrade their pass-rush, an area where Jones didn’t excel during his time with Tennessee.

With the 2021 NFL draft upcoming, and with free agency ongoing, the Titans do still have some options at their disposal to replace Jones. Trades are also another avenue general manager Jon Robinson can take.

It’s important to note that newly-signed defensive lineman Denico Autry has the ability to play up the middle, which means the Titans don’t necessarily have to find a prototypical nose tackle, giving the team some flexibility.

Here’s a look at six options the Titans could explore.

In-house options

Although it's highly unlikely, the Titans may be happy with the options they currently have on the roster to replace Jones. The favorite would be 2020 UDFA Teair Tart, who earned snaps during his first season, and did so over 2020 fifth-round pick, Larrell Murchison. However, if Murchison can show progression in his second season, the Titans might be able to deploy a rotation, with Tart seeing early-down work and Murchison getting involved in pass-rush situations.

Draft Christian Barmore in Round 1

The interior defensive lineman class isn't a strong one this year, and in fact, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently revealed the opinion of one NFL decision-maker who believes this class is the worst he's ever seen. https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1384230980265791492 The best chance at landing a top-notch interior defensive lineman in this draft comes in the form of Alabama prospect Christian Barmore, who is far and away the best of the bunch but would have to be taken in the first round. Barmore has the size to be a nose tackle, can play multiple spots up front, is a polished run defender and could provide an upgrade with his ability to rush the passer. The only problem with the Titans putting their eggs in the Barmore basket is that they'll have to forego taking players at arguably bigger positions of need, like cornerback, wide receiver and offensive tackle. On top of that, he may not be ready to fully contribute in Year 1. In that case, Tennessee would still need their aforementioned in-house solutions to step up for a year, unless the team brings in a veteran from free agency also.

Day 2 or later options in NFL draft

Should the Titans not want to spend their first pick on a defensive lineman, there will be some intriguing options on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the names to keep an eye out for include N.C. State's Alim McNeill, Louisiana Tech's Milton Williams and Washington's Levi Onwuzurike. Beyond those three, guys like Ohio State's Tommy Togiai, Texas A&M's Bobby Brown, UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa, Florida State's Marvin Wilson, and LSU's Tyler Shelvin could all be options, either late on Day 2 or on Day 3. Chances are none of these players will be ready to immediately take the snaps that need to be replaced upon Jones' departure, so this is more of a long-term route than anything else, and a risky one at that with the lack of defensive line depth in this year's class.

Sign Sheldon Richardson

This is a move we've previously suggested, and, in our opinion, is the best one the Titans can make to shore up their defensive line immediately. Richardson was recently released by the Cleveland Browns in a money-saving move that may not have otherwise happened if not for a lowered salary cap. That's because Richardson was quite productive during his time with the Browns and made a serious impact upfront, both as a run defender and pass-rusher. Over two seasons and 32 regular-season games, Richardson totaled 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 78 combined tackles (nine for loss) and seven passes defensed. If there's one thing Richardson can do better than Jones, it's getting after the quarterback. While he can play nose tackle in Tennessee's defense, the veteran is capable of lining up just about anywhere upfront.

Sign Geno Atkins

Another free-agent option, Atkins could provide a short-term solution for Tennessee, although we like him slightly less than Richardson. Atkins was released by the Cincinnati Bengals after playing in just eight games and recording a career-low zero sacks last season. It's important to note that he was plagued by injury the entire campaign. At 33, it isn't clear how much the eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has left in the tank, but if he's anything close to what he's been during his career, the Titans will be getting a boost in their pass rush and run defense from the veteran. Atkins has tallied double-digit sacks three times and double-digit QB hits another nine times during his career, and had 39 sacks from 2015 through 2018. He also offers versatility as someone who can line up in multiple spots.

Reunite with Jurrell Casey

The Titans' break-up with Jurrell Casey wasn't pretty, as the veteran said he felt like he was disposed "like a piece of trash" when the team traded him last offseason to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round pick. Casey's first and perhaps only season in Denver didn't go well, as the 31-year-old only played in three games before suffering a season-ending torn bicep injury. He was later released this offseason. It remains to be seen if Casey would be willing to come back to Nashville, or if the Titans would even want him, but he'd be a solid fit for Tennessee with his ability to play multiple spots, thanks to his run-defending and pass-rushing prowess.

