Ex-Angels employee found guilty of distributing drugs that led to pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death

6-Year-Old Brexton Busch Gets Contract Extension for Kyle Busch Motorsports Ride

Mike Pryson
·2 min read
  • Kyle Busch
    Kyle Busch
    American racing driver and team owner
Photo credit: Kyle Busch Motorsports
Photo credit: Kyle Busch Motorsports

Drivers at all levels of racing will tell you, one of the biggest pains (and ultimately hurdles) in a budding racing career is chasing down sponsorship dollars.

No money often means no racing to many wannabe Kyle Buschs or Kyle Larsons.

Well, we're happy to report that one young racer—one very young racer—with a familiar last name is all set for the upcoming season. Brexton Busch, the 6-year-old son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and wife Samantha, is good for 2022 after Servpro announced on Wednesday that it has extended it's sponsorship deal for Brexton's car for the upcoming season.

The young Busch was busy in 2021, winning nine feature events at six different tracks in four states. He was also the track champion in the Saturday Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Brexton is the youngest driver in the Kyle Busch Motorsports stable. He kicked off the 2022 season in style, winning at Hanging Rock Kartway in Kershaw, S.C., on Feb. 5. That gives him one more victory than his dad so far in 2022.

“I can’t say how much we’ve appreciated partnering with Brexton, Samantha and Kyle, the whole Busch family,” said Mike Stahl, Servpro’s chief marketing officer. “Brexton is the consummate winner and a fantastic brand ambassador for Servpro. We play to win, just like Brexton races to win.”

And, rest assured, ultra-smooth Brexton already knows how to play the corporate game off the track.

“I’m really happy that Servpro is coming back to sponsor me again this year, and I’m going to do everything I can to continue winning for them,” said Brexton, who already has more than 13,000 followers on Twitter.

Sounds like a chip off the old block.

