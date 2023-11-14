Here are 6 offensive coordinator candidates to replace Penn State football's Mike Yurcich

Less than 24 hours after a deflating and discouraging 24-15 loss to Michigan at Beaver Stadium, Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired.

On the whole, and from a sheer numerical standpoint, the Nittany Lions had performed well offensively this season under Yurcich. Even after the loss to the No. 3 Wolverines (No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll), Penn State is averaging 37.7 points per game, ranking it No. 15 among 133 FBS teams and second behind only Michigan among Big Ten squads.

His unit, however, flopped in its two biggest games this season, including a loss to Ohio State. In those setbacks, Penn State averaged just 13.5 points and 239 yards per game. The struggles were embodied by first-year starting quarterback Drew Allar, a former five-star recruit who completed just 28 of his 64 passes for 261 yards in the two games.

Interim co-offensive coordinators are in charge of the offense in the final two regular-season games and whatever bowl game the Nittany Lions end up in, but where might they look for a permanent replacement?

Here are six candidates who could be good matches:

Joe Moorhead

If Penn State is looking to recapture some of its offensive magic from earlier in coach James Franklin’s tenure, it might as well turn to the man who presided over the unit. Moorhead was the Nittany Lions’ coordinator in 2016 and 2017, helping lead them to a 22-5 combined record. In 2017, Penn State averaged 41.1 points per game, tied for the sixth-highest mark in the FBS that season.

He left to become the head coach at Mississippi State, where he was fired after two seasons, before a two-year stint as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. He’s in his second season as the head coach at Akron.

Moorhead, 50, has struggled with the Zips, who have a 4-18 record at the Mid-American Conference school. At Penn State, he’d get a chance to start anew and under a coach with whom he’s already familiar, along with what surely would be a pay raise from the $620,000 he’s making at Akron.

Sean Lewis

Lewis is in his first season as Deion Sanders’ offensive coordinator at Colorado, a position he accepted by taking the unusual career path of leaving a job as a sitting FBS head coach. Lewis, 37, spent five seasons (2018-22) at Kent State, where he went 22-21 and made a pair of bowl games.

The Golden Flashes, also in the Mid-American, were 10-37 in the four seasons before Lewis took over. His fast-paced offenses regularly put up huge point totals, and in 2020, Kent State led all FBS teams in scoring offense with 49.8 points per game.

Despite a porous offensive line, Lewis had Colorado averaging 32.1 points per game before he was stripped of his play-calling duties by Sanders earlier this month in a puzzling and widely criticized move. Going to Penn State would give him a chance to work with a more accomplished and less impulsive head coach.

UNLV offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brennan Marion was a quality control assistant for Arizona State in 2015.

Brennan Marion

At 8-2, UNLV has been one of the best stories in college football this season. At the center of that unexpected success has been Marion, the team’s first-year offensive coordinator who has the Rebels averaging 36.4 points per game, about 10 more than they averaged in 2022. He is the architect of what has been dubbed the “Go-Go Offense,” an up-tempo, run-based scheme predicated on chunk plays.

Marion, 36, implemented it successfully at previous stops as an offensive coordinator at Howard and William & Mary. In 2021, in his lone season as wide receivers coach at Pitt, he coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison before moving on to Texas, where he was the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator last season.

Mike Shanahan

Another coach tied to one of the breakthrough teams of 2023, Shanahan (not related to the former NFL coach) is in his third season as offensive coordinator at James Madison, which is 10-0 and ranked No. 21 in the most recent Coaches Poll in just its second season as an FBS member. The Dukes are No. 23 in scoring offense this season, at 34.3 points per game, while making the jump from FCS to FBS.

Shanahan, 33, has been at James Madison since 2018 and has worked under Dukes head coach Curt Cignetti since 2016.

Penn State running back coach Ja'Juan Seider catches a ball during warmups before facing West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle

Shortly after Yurcich’s dismissal, Seider and Howle were appointed co-offensive coordinators. Seider, Penn State’s running backs coach since 2018, has overseen the development of running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the strongest part of the Nittany Lions’ offense, and is regarded as one of the staff’s top recruiters, particularly in his native Florida.

Howle, a former Penn State offensive lineman, is in his third season with the Nittany Lions after joining the staff in 2020 as an offensive analyst.

Against Rutgers and Michigan State, both coordinators will have a chance for an extended audition that could leave an impression on Franklin before the search ramps up following the end of the regular season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: One of these 6 could be next Penn State football offensive coordinator