6 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 2

Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch were given the opportunity to be the stars at Friday's practice. Russell Wilson is back on the East Coast in order to attend his grandfather's funeral. Wilson will be back on Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks mock game at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell, Wash. Here's what you need to know about the Hawks as you head into your weekend.

1. It sure appeared that Smith is currently higher on the pecking order than Lynch. He began every period as the quarterback with the first-team offense. Smith also did the throwing during wide receiver vs. cornerback red zone 1-on-1's. A few notes from that drill:

- Nyqwan Murray and Gary Jennings each made a fantastic catch on a 50/50 ball from Smith. Jennings out-jumped Simeon Thomas for a touchdown in the back right corner of the end zone. A few plays later, Murray made a similar catch in the left edge of the end zone.

- Jamar Taylor had two fantastic reps against Tyler Lockett, getting a pass breakup on both occasions.

- Akeem King broke up a pass intended for Jennings in the back right corner of the end zone.

2. The team did some work on goal-line offense as well as being backed up on its own goal line. K.J. Wright intercepted a Geno Smith pass over the middle that bounced off the hands of Travis Homer.

3. Poona Ford and Bobby Wagner combined for a run stop against Chris Carson on the goal line. Austin Calitro also had a nice stop in the backfield against Carson. Rashaad Penny later ran it into the end zone on a give up the middle out of shotgun.

4. Smith had an impressive period during red zone 7-on-7's. He looked off coverage multiple times before completing a touchdown pass. Here were his best throws:

- Smith hit Vannett on a crossing route from left to right. The tight end found himself wide open after what appeared to be a miscommunication between Wagner and Wright.

- Smith found Will Dissly up the right seam for a touchdown. On the play, Smith pumped left to move the coverage just a bit before firing a dart to Dissly.

- Smith and Jacob Hollister connected for a touchdown over the middle after Smith looked off coverage to the right. It was another example of the quarterback impressively working through his reads.

- Finally, Smith threaded a pass over the middle in tight coverage to find Malik Turner for a touchdown.

5. On the lighter side of things, rookie defensive lineman Brian Mone was seen fulfilling his rookie duties by carrying the pads for several other players in his position group.

Brian Mone out here living that rookie life. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/P1Wcv7Y3xX — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 2, 2019

6. Tyler Lockett stayed well after practice to sign autographs for kids in attendance. He was easily the last player on the field by the time he departed for the locker room.

Tyler Lockett wins the good guy of the day award. He was out signing autographs nearly an hour after practice. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/IcfjUln96y — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 2, 2019

6 observations from Seahawks training camp: Aug. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest