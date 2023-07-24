6 observations from first week of 2023 Jets training camp

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The first week of Jets training camp is in the books.

A few takeaways from Florham Park.

The offense is getting there

It wasn’t a sterling start for the offense in camp. It’s not so much that the defense was ahead of them (as is usually the case to begin the summer) as it was the group looking uncomfortable, discombobulated. Robert Saleh, on Friday, said it was no time to panic. On Saturday and Sunday you saw why as things got considerably better.

Procedural penalties, drops and mental mistakes are all usually common when players are thinking more so than doing. That was certainly the case early on. There are so many new pieces on offense (Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman just to name a few), but even those returning are learning Nathaniel Hackett’s scheme for the first time.

It was almost as if a switch went on later in the week. The defense still made its plays, but the offense threw a few punches itself especially on Saturday, where Rogers connected with Tyler Conklin, Hardman and Corey Davis for three red-zone touchdowns.

Remember, too, these practices are still scripted. That gives the defense an edge because, after a day or two, they know exactly what is coming and start to cheat a bit. It will be fun to see how things open up once the installation training wheels come off.

It’s actually remarkable how much of a difference competence makes at the quarterback position. It’s night and day from the last few years with the Jets. Saturday was the first day Rodgers really shined, but there was this calming presence even when the offense went through its learning curve the days prior.

As for anyone doubting if Rodgers was still as physically gifted as he was in Green Bay: Don’t. He stood at the 50-yard line during organized team activities (while dealing with his tweaked calf) and had a long toss with a trainer standing in the end zone. He was throwing them 50, 55 and 60 yards on a rope without a crow hop.

It’s not just the long passes, though. They’re impressive, yes, but just watching him in individual drills is different. Many, many quarterbacks have donned the Jets helmet in recent years — all with varying levels of hype. You see them throw to receivers and, even against air, there’s usually some wide window of where the ball actually goes. Wideouts will have to reach high, behind, a little low — that was normal. Well, not anymore. At least not with Rodgers. Every single pass he throws is in the exact same spot. Receivers don’t have to move at all. It’s a real-life example of the silly hit me in the numbers cliche. Only Rodgers, every single time, hits guys in the numbers.

It’s not just against air, though. Those aforementioned three red-zone touchdowns on Saturday could not have been placed any better. The one to Conklin was a back-shoulder in front of the goal post with Conklin sandwiched between two defenders. Davis’ score came with D.J. Reed draped all over him. Hardman was more open than the other two, but with a defender in front of him, Rodgers had to put it high, but not too high for a 5-10 target. He did. Hardman jumped up, grabbed it, then to-tapped for the score.

“Man,” one Jets player told me, “He’s (expletive) nuts.”

Davis added on Sunday that Rodgers finds openings in coverage that even he (admittedly a receiver who believes he is always open) didn’t know existed.

Here’s the best development from Rodgers, though: Patience. Not on the field, but off it. Lazard said how in Green Bay he was a bit of a drill sergeant. Basically he knew exactly how things had to be run, and expected perfection from those running it. You didn’t see the field, or get the ball, until you proved to Rodgers you could perform at that level.

That’s not the case with the Jets. Rodgers attributed it to some of his off-field soul searching, but it also could be because this is a brand new system for so many. He’s working with guys to help them learn, rather than just expecting them to know it already.

Garrett Wilson is a superstar

The only thing that can slow the Jets’ second-year wideout down is himself. He is so, so good it’s scary. Unlike quarterback, there have been some quality receivers to come through the Jets building in recent years. Brandon Marshall was one. Eric Decker another. Even guys like Robby Anderson (now Robbie Chosen Anderson) were starting-caliber options.

The Jets have never — ever — had someone like Wilson, though. His hands are absurd, evident by his red-zone touchdown on Sunday. Rodgers, rolling right, threw across his body left (equally impressive). Wilson cut back in that direction, jumped, fully extended to catch the ball, then toe-tapped without going out of bounds. It was the catch of camp.

It’s not just his hands, though. He’s so elusive after he makes the catches, which makes him so hard to bring down. Then he has game-breaking, home-run speed, which makes him near impossible to catch in the open field.

The struggles at quarterback likely played a role, but Wilson looked nothing like this his rookie year. He was swimming a bit in Mike LaFleur’s offense as he tried to figure out the playbook. This year, Wilson is practicing with this unbreakable confidence that’s allowing his physical gifts to shine. It’s fun to watch.

Surprising go-to targets

Wilson receives most of the media attention. He should, too. The guy is absurdly talented and easily this team’s best offensive player. He’ll get his share of targets throughout the season, but two others seem to be building a fast rapport with Rodgers: Conklin and Davis.

Most wrote Davis off after the Jets signed Lazard in free agency. Davis didn’t attend the Jets’ offseason program, either, after the birth of his child, which added to the speculation he’d either be cut or traded. He’s playing second fiddle to no one to begin training camp. Davis is seeing a ton of time with the first-team offense, and Rodgers seems to fancy him in third down situations and near the red zone.

Conklin, already, seems to be in complete lockstep with his new quarterback. Twice during the first week Rodgers went to the line, read the defense, and started shouting out adjustments to change the play. Both times he went hot to Conklin, and both times Conklin made impressive catches for the first down.

The Jets were super high on the former Vikings tight end last year. Struggles under center prevented Conklin from really showing what he could do. Keep an eye on him as a potential breakout candidate.

The future of Mekhi Becton

The former Jets first-round pick is clearly in the best physical shape of his life. He was near 400 pounds (some in the building told me he was over that number) last year at various points in the offseason. He shed some of the numerical weight before reporting for camp, but not in the most healthy way. That’s why, when camp began in 2022, he appeared to struggle.

That couldn’t be further from the case right now. Becton is down 50 pounds and clearly put the time and effort in this offseason to show up better than ever. You can’t yet tell how that will translate to the field because the Jets aren’t in pads, but the hype is growing.

The concern with Becton right now is just that he doesn’t appear to be getting a ton of opportunities at the starting job. The Jets said this is an open competition, but even without Duane Brown (absent this week for personal reasons), Becton is exclusively with Zach Wilson.

There aren’t many remaining from Joe Douglas’ first draft with the Jets. The GM traded Denzel Mims to the Lions this week. Jabari Zuniga, La’Mical Perine, James Morgan, Cameron Clark and Braden Mann are already gone. That leaves Becton, safety Ashtyn Davis and corner Bryce Hall.

You wonder, if Becton isn’t starting, if the Jets look to trade him before the regular season. That’s where this seems headed. That would leave Max Mitchell and Duane Brown as your starters with Billy Turner, quickly turning into a coach favorite, as the swing backup.

Becton is undeniably the Jets most physically-gifted tackle. That’s what makes that reality so hard to believe. For some reason he’s never been able to endear himself to this coaching staff, which could lead to his departure.

Unsung hero

Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed are the Jets’ top two cornerbacks. By the end of the season they might very well be looked at as the best cornerback tandem in the NFL. Both spoke this week and both were quick to point out they’re not the Jets only two corners. Michael Carter II is their nickel and both believe he’s not talked about enough.

Carter might not have a splashy nickname (heck, he shares his own name with another on the team) or have arrived as a marquee free agent, but he’s coming off an awfully impressive 2022. He finished with a ProFootballFocus grade of 74.3 — up from 53.7 as a rookie.

Even Rodgers gave Carter some credit earlier in the offseason.

“I remember last year when we played the Jets, felt like we wanted to get after MC,” Rodgers said. “And then after the game, I think everybody was like, ‘He’s a pretty damn good player.’”

This might be the year he gets some attention himself.

Now it’s football time

The first week of camp is always fun because it’s the first taste of football. It’s half football, though, because players aren’t in pads and no contact is allowed.

That changes next week. The Jets are back on Tuesday and will have full pads on for the first time.