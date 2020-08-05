6 NBA teams are fighting for one playoff spot in the West, and one Cinderella team is starting a big shake-up

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/AP Images

Six NBA teams are fighting for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference: the Grizzlies, Trail Blazers, Spurs, Pelicans, Suns, and Kings.

The Suns, Blazers, and Spurs have all gotten off to hot starts in the bubble and are within 3 games or fewer of the eighth and final playoff spot.

The Pelicans and Grizzlies have stumbled out of the gate, and while the Pelicans have the easiest schedule, the Grizzlies might be in trouble.

With five or six games remaining for each team, the race to the finish has the chance to be exciting, with each team jockeying for position to make the postseason.

With the NBA's bubble underway, a compelling race is unfolding for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

As of Wednesday morning, six teams were competing for the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs, with just 3.5 games separating the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies and 13th-place Sacramento Kings.

And while this race was tight entering the bubble, since games have begun, the race has only gotten tighter.

Here's a look at the standings and playoff race right now.

Three rising teams and one Cinderella

The "Cinderella" designation is usually reserved for the NCAA Tournament when a lower seed pulls off a few upsets. With the NBA's bubble somewhat resembling March Madness, the Phoenix Suns have taken on that title.

The Suns entered the bubble in 13th place and have won their first three games, including an impressive, buzzer-beating upset over the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

The Suns are the only 3-0 team in the bubble. They've moved into 12th place, are just three games back of the Grizzlies, and don't play a team ranked higher than fourth place in either conference the rest of the way.

However, the Suns may have trouble climbing the standings with so many teams in front of them, including the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs, who are also surging in the bubble.

The Blazers are 2-1 so far, with impressive wins over the Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. The Blazers are finally (mostly) healthy after missing their starting front-court of Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins for the entire season. Damian Lillard hasn't shot the ball well in the bubble, but he is arguably the best player among the six teams fighting for the 8th seed.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have also pulled off two impressive wins in the bubble after being written off heading into the resumption of the season. San Antonio, which has a 22-year playoff streak on the line, has beaten the Grizzlies and the Kings and nearly beat the Philadelphia 76ers. Though short-handed, Gregg Popovich has gone small and gotten great guard play to thrust his team back into the playoff mix.

The Spurs have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way, including a big game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Two flailing teams open up the race

The Grizzlies and Pelicans entered the bubble as two of the favorites (the Blazers were the third) to force a play-in tournament. However, neither team has gotten off to a good start.

The Grizzlies, who still hold a 1.5-game lead for the eighth place, have gone 0-3 to begin the bubble. They received bad news on Tuesday when versatile forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. tore his meniscus, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

