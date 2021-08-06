6 must-have Xbox Series X accessories

If you’re one of the lucky people who managed to buy an Xbox Series X, you're going to want to get some upgrades to get the most out of this amazing console. From a killer headset to a new SSD drive, we've sorted through the noise to find the best Xbox accessories so you can get the most out of your prized new gaming machine.

1. Our favorite headset

Audeze Penrose X

There are loads of stellar Xbox Series X gaming headsets, but if you want the best out there, it's the Audeze Penrose X. It has something many other gaming headsets don’t: planar magnetic drivers which use a specialized, dual-magnetic system for incredible accuracy and a wide and clear soundstage.

If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, you can't go wrong with the SteelSeries Arctis 9X. SteelSeries is known for delivering clear and full audio, alongside clear and precise microphones, so communicating with your team in the middle of a heated match will never be an issue. And if you're budget is even tighter, HyperX’s Cloud 11 is our best value pick. It may not be as comfortable as the Penrose X or the Arctis 9X, but it offers impressive performance for the money and adds an excellent microphone to the package.

2. The newest Xbox Elite controller

Xbox Elite controller NEW

This is probably a no-brainer, but the best controller for the Xbox Series X is Xbox's own Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. We loved the original version, and the company has made some tweaks to the latest model to pair with its current-gen consoles: it now has Bluetooth support, up to 40 hours of battery life, included charging dock, and more features such as a thumbstick tension control.

3. More storage

Seagate storage expansion card for Xbox

Popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2 take up a lot of storage space—sometimes up to 100GB—so even though the Xbox Series X comes with 1TB of storage, that still might not be enough space.

For $219.99, you can expand your Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) storage by an extra 1TB with Seagate’s storage expansion card. Microsoft and Seagate worked together to create this storage expansion card specifically for the Xbox Series X|S, and an off-the-shelf SSD will not work with the new consoles. If you don't want to worry about filling up your storage, you'll definitely want one of these cards.

4. Top off those batteries

HyperX Charge Play Duo

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 comes with a charging dock, but if you’re looking for something more portable, the Xbox Rechargeable Battery is a great solution. It works with any Xbox controller that has a USB-C port, it can fully recharge within 4 hours, and you can even recharge the battery while in the middle of a game, too. If you’re still using triple-A batteries, it’s time to say goodbye and get a rechargeable battery pack.

If you’re still rocking a last-gen Xbox Elite controller, then a charging dock might be more your style. The HyperX Charge Play Duo works with controllers made for current and last-gen Xbox consoles, and it also includes two rechargeable battery packs. It’s a nice alternative for anyone who has a habit of misplacing charging cables.

5. Don’t forget the Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass

If you’re the kind of person who can chew through multiple, 20-plus hour games in a few weeks, consider getting an Xbox Game Pass subscription. For $9.99 per month, you get over 100 Xbox console games, plus other discounts and deals like access to Xbox Game Studios titles on release day.

However, the PC tier will give you the most value for the price. Also priced at $9.99/mo, you get access to the same console games, over 100 PC games, the same discounts and deals, and a free EA Play membership. There’s also the Ultimate tier, which gives you all of the above, lets you play a limited number of games in the cloud, and adds in an Xbox Gold subscription for $14.99/mo.

But there’s even better news if you sign up for an Xbox Game Pass now: those who choose the Ultimate tier can get the first three months for $1.

6. Games, games, and more games

Resident Evil Village NEW

No console is complete without the reason it was built in the first place: games, baby. If you like having a physical copy game (which means you can always sell it down the line), we have a bunch of recommendations for you, from family-friendly to downright terrifying.

