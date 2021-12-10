6 moves the Rams probably regret in 2021

Every front office and coaching staff in the NFL makes mistakes. Not all moves work out for the best, whether it’s drafting one player over another, or signing a free agent who barely contributes.

The Los Angeles Rams are no exception, missing on a handful of their decisions both in the offseason and during the current season, too. Even despite making some mistakes, the Rams are still 8-4 and in a great position to not only make the playoffs, but potentially make a run in the postseason.

Looking back, here are six moves they probably regret, beginning with a draft decision that has angered fans to no end.

Drafting Tutu Atwell over Creed Humphrey

While we’re not writing off Atwell’s career just yet, the Rams would be crazy not to feel some buyer’s remorse on this decision. After already signing DeSean Jackson, the Rams then went and spent their top draft pick on another speedy receiver in Atwell.

Still sitting on the board was Humphrey, arguably the best center in the draft – and someone who would’ve filled a position of need. Fortunately, Brian Allen has turned out to be a solid starter, but that doesn’t make up for the fact that the Rams missed out on a player who’s likely to be a perennial Pro Bowler at center.

With the Chiefs, Humphrey has the highest run-blocking grade of any center in the NFL and the fifth-best pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. He’s the fifth-highest graded offensive lineman in football, while Atwell never touched the ball on offense and is now out for the year with a shoulder injury.

This looks like a decision that could haunt the Rams for years to come.

Signing DeSean Jackson

This wasn’t the worst move by the Rams, but it also wasn’t one that worked out very well. Jackson barely played in his seven games with the Rams, only catching eight of his 15 targets for 221 yards and one touchdown. He became unhappy with his role and asked to be traded, and when the Rams couldn’t find a team to take him, they were forced to cut him and take on $3.47 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.

Story continues

We’re not begrudging the Rams for signing him in the first place, but it’s certainly a move they have some regret over – even if that regret is for the lack of playing time they gave Jackson. It was a luxury move in the first place and became one that did little to help the offense.

Trading Kenny Young to the Broncos

Out of nowhere, the Rams traded Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-rounder. It doesn’t take a genius to know they got almost nothing out of the trade, aside from some cap space.

Young was the team’s best inside linebacker and his departure left Ernest Jones and Troy Reeder to fill the void. Jones has done a nice job, but Reeder has been a weak link on defense. Had the Rams kept Young, they may not have been able to afford Von Miller, but they likely could’ve found a way to make it work.

Young wasn’t a perfect linebacker but he was better than Reeder and probably Jones, too. Keeping him to pair with Jones would’ve been a better decision, but it’s not one that will cost the Rams a Super Bowl.

Letting Troy Hill leave in free agency

Hill signed a two-year deal worth $9 million with the Browns this offseason, with only $4.5 million fully guaranteed. The Rams could’ve afforded that contract, but they opted not to re-sign their nickel corner. They entrusted David Long Jr. to replace Hill in the secondary, but he’s since been benched after struggling early in the season.

Dont’e Deayon has done a decent job since then but the departure of Hill really hurt this defense. His versatility allowed Jalen Ramsey to move around the defense because he was able to line up in the slot or outside, giving the Rams options in the secondary.

By no means was Hill a perfect corner but he made the Rams better, and he could’ve been retained with a reasonable contract.

Keeping Johnny Hekker over Corey Bojorquez

Hekker isn’t having a terrible season, but he also hasn’t been the Pro Bowler fans have come expect him to be. He ranks 15th in net average and has only downed 16 of his 37 punts inside the 20, which is 18th in the NFL. Shockingly, he’s 27th in punt average at 43.4 yards per punt.

Bojorquez, who the Rams traded to the Packers before the season began, is ninth in punt average and fourth in net yards per punt, kicking some booming punts for Green Bay this year. He would’ve been a cheaper option than Hekker, too, and likely a better one. It would’ve been an easy way to save some cap space while still maintaining a high level of play at punter.

Not adding a proven return specialist

The Rams still have yet to find a reliable return man. Cooper Kupp has been fine on fair catches, but everyone else has flopped in the return game. Jake Funk and Raymond Calais got hurt, Atwell struggled before also getting injured, Ben Skowronek was a terrible option on kickoffs, J.J. Koski was decent in the punting game and Sony Michel is too valuable to risk on kick returns.

The Rams have had eight different players return at least two kickoffs and on punt returns, they’ve only taken back 13 kicks for 82 total yards.

As a team, they’re 26th in kick return average (20.0 yards) and 31st in punt return average (6.3 yards), getting absolutely nothing out of the return game besides Brandon Powell’s 65-yard return in Week 13. The Rams should’ve added a proven return specialist to handle this role rather than guessing with Atwell, Funk and Koski.

