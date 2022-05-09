6 moves Giants should make following 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is over and teams are finishing off their “to-do” lists. The New York Giants are undergoing a reconstruction under new general manager Joe Schoen — one that could take a few years.

Schoen has already taken the wrecking ball to much of the infrastructure but there is still work to be done. Here are some moves that Schoen needs to make this offseason that can improve the team before the season begins in September.

The scouting department

Schoen dismissed several of the long-term entrenched scouts, mainly Chris Pettit and Ken Sternfeld, and is in the process of tuning the department into his own.

There is still work to be done but Schoen has time. He will change the way the Giants scout both on the college and the pro level. There is more to scouting college players that covering on the Senior Bowl every year and drafting the MVP of the game.

Punting competition

The Giants released Riley Dixon and replaced him with former Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan, aka “The Scottish Hammer.”

Although that seems like a one-for-one exchange, it isn’t wise to go into training camp with players that have no competition for their job. It keeps them sharp and focused.

Schoen should bring in another punter to keep Gillan sharp.

Tight end

The Giants signed veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins and then selected San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger last week in the NFL draft.

But is that enough? They let three capable tight ends go (Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith) and replaced them with the aforementioned three.

It might behoove Schoen to add at least one more young veteran to the mix.

Running back help

The Giants could not find a team to take Saquon Barkley and his $7.2 million cap hit off their hands and will now ride or die with him.

Barkley has been injured three years in row so the Giants have their fingers crossed that he can make it through 18 weeks. They signed Matt Breida and Antonio Williams to supplement Barkley and Gary Brightwell.

The Giants also signed Florida State’s Jashaun Corbin after the draft, but this group leaves a lot to be desired and it would not be surprising if they brought in a few more backs.

Supplementing the secondary

With James Bradberry likely to be released this week and veteran safeties Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers gone, the Giants are lacking leadership and depth in the secondary.

Currently, Xavier McKinney and and Julian Love are the starting safeties with only rookie Dane Belton behind them on the depth chart.

At corner, Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson could be the outside starters with rookie Cor’Dale Flott taking over the slot position from Darnay Holmes.

The Giants will likely seek to add a veteran corner this summer. That is, if they can afford it.

Veteran linebacker

The Giants added three linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft but one of them (Kayvon Thibodeaux) is a pure edge rusher and the other two (Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers) came in the later rounds.

Beavers is widely considered a steal but the Giants need more depth nonetheless. In particular, they are thin on the inside where Blake Martinez is returning from a torn ACL and Tae Crowder, “Mr. Irrelevant” from 2020, hasn’t quite played at starter level.

Schoen & Co. are short on cash but don’t be surprised to see them poke around free agent linebackers over the next several weeks.

