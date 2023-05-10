6 moves Giants should make ahead of training camp

The New York Giants have waded through the waters of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft, and recently concluded their two-day rookie minicamp. Up ahead are organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Those are the only things separating them from the start of training camp and the preseason, which eventually gives way to the regular season.

But their work isn’t quite done yet. There are still a few things general manager Joe Schoen must address and a few other things he’d like to do.

Here’s a look at six moves the Giants should (and could) make before the start of training camp in July.

Sign an inside linebacker

The Giants may have made a splash by signing Bobby Okereke in free agency but they are still relatively thin at the position.

Currently, they are slated to enter training camp with Jarrad Davis, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers and a handful of others vying for the spot next to Okereke. And while there is some promise with that group, it’s a position Schoen and the Giants would like to strengthen.

The Giants don’t have a ton of remaining cap space but at this late stage, they could make a veteran minimum signing to help boost the position. Some names available include Zach Cunningham, Deion Jones, who they previously met with, and Myles Jack. However, Jack may be better suited as an outside linebacker.

Add cornerback depth

The Giants signed Amani Oruwariye and Leonard Johnson in free agency, and selected Deonte Banks in Round 1 of the NFL draft but is it really enough? Cornerbacks play an important role in Wink Martindale’s defense and outside of Adoree’ Jackson, a lot of uncertainty remains.

Tre Hawkins III, another draftee, could potentially play a significant role but some believe his game needs a bit of development. Aaron Robinson has been unable to stay healthy during his short career and the same can be said for Rodarius Williams.

Some options include Shaquill Griffin, Troy Hill and — dare we say — Eli Apple.

Add some scouts

The Giants have already adjusted their scouting department a bit but most of that shuffling came by way of promotions. There are a few positions that remain open and it’s something Schoen may like to address.

The top end of the scouting department appears to be set but the Giants could seek to add some area and JUCO scouts.

Strengthen front office

The Giants have done a tremendous job rebuilding their front office and fans should have the utmost confidence in it. But Schoen should also strive to improve and gets stronger, and some options have recently come available.

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, who previously interviewed for the Giants’ general manager position. That job, obviously, went to Schoen but the two are quite familiar with one another. They spent six years together in Carolina and have a good relationship.

Don’t be surprised if Schoen finds a role for Cowden.

Get deal with Saquon done

The Giants are fine with Saquon Barkley playing out the season on the franchise tag but, ideally, they’d sign him to a long-term deal.

The two sides re-opened negotiations in the aftermath of the 2023 NFL draft with renewed hope that something could get done. Distance still remains between the two and Barkley has yet to sign his tender, but it would serve both sides well to hammer out a new agreement.

Not only would it lock Barkley up long-term and make him happy, but it would also clear additional 2023 cap space — something the Giants need.

Extend Andrew Thomas

With a long-term contract for Dexter Lawrence in the books and negotiations continuing between the Giants and Barkley, Schoen may also want to turn his attention to left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Although the Giants recently picked up his fifth-year option, signing Thomas to a long-term contract extension could still be a 2023 goal. He’s only going to get better and the market is only going to get more expensive, so why not lock him up now?

An extension will be required a year from now anyway, so Schoen may opt to get out ahead of things.

