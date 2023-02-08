6 moves that could save the Seahawks $33 million more in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks currently have a little over $31 million in salary cap space for the 2023 season. That’s not a bad number and it ranks seventh-most in the NFL going into the offseason. However, a large portion of that money is already spoken for – with $10 million allotted for this year’s draft class and a sizable extension for quarterback Geno Smith expected soon.

While the salary cap is not the illusion some claim (ask the Saints), it’s definitely malleable to the will of the organization. With a few moves here and there Seattle could save up to over $33 million more. Here’s how.

Restructure SS Jamal Adams: $6,613,333 saved

It’s not Jamal Adams’ fault that he keeps getting injured. However, he’s now missed half the games Seattle has played since he was traded from the Jets and his contract is becoming heavier every year. Seattle’s front office could really use some kind of relief, here. According to Over the Cap, a restructure of Adams’ deal could save $6,613,333.

Extend WR Tyler Lockett: $6,828,000 saved

Tyler Lockett may be 30 years old but he shows no signs of slowing down, having just posted his fifth straight season with at least 950 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches. Lockett’s game should enable him to continue playing at a high level for several more years, making an extension feasible. OTC says the Seahawks could save $6,828,000 by doing so.

Extend OLB Uchenna Nwosu: $5,336,000 saved

Last year’s big ticket free agent item paid off in a big way, with Uchenna Nwosu establishing himself as Seattle’s best defensive lineman and most consistent defender overall. Rewarding him with a long-term extension could save the Seahawks another $5,336,000, per OTC.

Cut RG Gabe Jackson: $6,500,000 saved

Every year players over 30 get cut no matter their name, reputation or how well they played the previous season. Right guard Gabe Jackson will turn 32 over the summer and is coming off a rough year, so odds are he will be one of the first salary cap casualties of the offseason. Over the Cap says Seattle can save $6,500,000 if they do it before June 1.

Cut DT Quinton Jefferson: $4,485,000 saved

The interior defensive line will need a serious makeover this offseason, if not a total overhaul. One easy move to call is releasing defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, who posted the lowest defensive grade for PFF (47.3) among players with at least 200 snaps. Cutting Jefferson before June 1 saves the team $4,485,000, according to Over the Cap.

Cut NT Al Woods: $3,670,000 saved

Fan favorites often get the axe this time of the year and 12s should prepare themselves for some painful cuts – starting with 36-year old lineman Al Woods. While he’s great at what he does, Seattle’s defense may need a different kind of nose tackle to help their issues against the run. OTC’s numbers say cutting Woods would save the team $3,670,000.

Total savings: $33,432,333

If you add all six of these transactions up, the Seahawks would save over $33.4 million for the 2023 season. That’s enough to make at least one serious splash signing to fill one of their roster holes – hopefully the defensive front-seven. Some of the top free agents there include Yannick Ngakoue, Lavonte David and basically the entire Eagles defensive line – any one of which would make a big difference where Seattle needs it most.

