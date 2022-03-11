6 moves Bears GM Ryan Poles could make next as fire sale continues

The Chicago Bears are making plenty of moves ahead of the start of free agency and the new league year. New general manager Ryan Poles has made some tough but necessary moves to build for the future and free up some salary cap for 2022 and beyond.

The Bears traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection while also getting the benefit of Los Angeles taking on the rest of Mack’s contract.

Chicago also parted ways with running back Tarik Cohen (as an injury designation) and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, after Poles couldn’t find a trade partner for the former second rounder.

But if those three moves are any indication, there’s probably more on the way. Following the Mack trade and the Cohen and Goldman releases, here are some other possible moves Poles could look to make this offseason:

*All salary cap information courtesy of OverTheCap.

Cut LB Danny Trevathan

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Parting ways with linebacker Danny Trevathan feels like an inevitability at this point. It’s not a matter of if but when. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune has already noted the Bears are expected to release Trevathan this offseason, and that could come sooner rather than later. Trevathan could be designated a post-June 1 cut, which would free up $3.3 million cap savings and cost the Bears $2.4 million in dead money.

Trade DE Robert Quinn

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

I wouldn’t have suggested this move a couple of days ago. But looking at how Poles is approaching this roster, he’s looking to unload massive contracts and acquire draft capital or salary cap space where he can. That means no one, outside maybe four players including Justin Fields, are safe. Robert Quinn’s trade value will never be higher than it is at this moment following his record-breaking season in Chicago with 18.5 sacks. If the Bears can find a trade partner and worthy compensation, coupled with clearing money off the books, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see Quinn gone.

Trade S Eddie Jackson

USA Today Sports

If the Bears can find any takers for safety Eddie Jackson, this move is a must. But considering Jackson is coming off underwhelming years in Chicago, it’s hard to imagine a team would be willing to take on his contract and deal something in return to the Bears. Jackson’s contract makes it virtually impossible for Chicago to cut him this year, as it would cost more to release him than keep him, but next year is more doable. Designating him a post-June 1 cut next offseason would free up $13.1 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024 with dead money hits of around $4 million both in 2023 and 2024 and $1.6 million as a void year in 2025.

Trade/cut QB Nick Foles

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Since Poles has accepted that he’s going to have to eat some dead cap in 2022, quarterback Nick Foles becomes an obvious cap casualty heading into the offseason. Foles is in the final year of his deal with Chicago, where he’s expected to have a $10.7 cap hit in 2022. Cutting Foles wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s certainly a possibility. Regardless if it’s a post-June 1 cut or not, releasing Foles would free up just $3 million in cap space and add another $7.7 in dead money on the books. A trade would be more ideal for the Bears, as it would free up $8 million in cap space and only cost $2.7 million in dead money. But the question is whether there would be any takers.

Cut EDGE Jeremiah Attaochu

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With the Bears switching to a 4-3 scheme, one player who could find himself on the way out is edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu. Attaochu signed a two-year deal last season, but he missed most of the year after a season-ending pectoral injury. Chicago could release him before a $250,000 roster bonus is due. If he’s a standard cut, it would free up $1.9 million in cap savings and cost $1.2 million in dead money. But a post-June 1 designation would clear $2.7 million in cap space and cost just $400,000 in dead money.

Cut DL Angelo Blackson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Angelo Blackson certainly made a case as a reserve on the defensive line last season, but he could also be a potential cap casualty this offseason. The Bears could also save on a $250,000 roster bonus due to Blackson. Similar to Attaochu, releasing Blackson would free up $2.1 million in cap savings and cost $1 million in dead money. But a post-June 1 designation would clear $2.6 million in cap space and cost just $500,000 in dead money. Then again, there are concerns about depth on the defensive line that might save Blackson.

