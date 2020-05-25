6 most 'Jay Cutler' moments in his Chicago Bears career

Throughout his entire career, Jay Cutler was must-see TV, no matter how you felt about him.

There were highlights and lowlights and weird stuff somewhere in the middle, but it was all uniquely "Cutler."

And somehow the most "Cutler-esque" moments made us laugh, cry and feel all the feelings of the rainbow, the most.

