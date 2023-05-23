6 most intriguing position battles to watch at Colts’ OTAs

The offseason program for the Indianapolis Colts kicked off last month and continues with organized team activities (OTAs) this week.

These activities happen in three phases (May 23-25, May 31-June 2, and June 5-8) and will consist of in-person meetings and dedicated classroom teaching designed to help players improve during the offseason.

It’s also significant because it marks the first time the Colts can run drills between the offense and defense even though no pads or contact are permitted.

As the players reconvene, the evaluation process of the roster begins. It’s a critical time for a young team such as the Colts.

Here are the most intriguing position battles to watch at Colts’ OTAs:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Despite being drafted No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, Anthony Richardson’s status as the starting quarterback for the team has yet to be confirmed and might not be for some time. Richardson is still very raw and has limited experience.

Quarterback Coach Cam Turner believes in his abilities but notes that he will need some help, including leaning on his fellow quarterbacks on the roster, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger. While fans can likely expect Richardson to be QB1, that role is wide-open for now.

Right Guard

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Colts started the 2022 season with Danny Pinter at right guard and ended it with Will Fries, who played nine games. Despite this, there has been no consensus on who will be the long-term starter, and the team did not draft a right guard.

The team believes in competition, and this battle is one to watch, especially with other UDFAs, like Emil Ekiyor, potentially pushing for playing time.

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The wide receiver room looks different coming into this season with the offseason departure of Parris Campbell and the arrival of veteran Isaiah Mckenzie and rookie Josh Downs.

While McKenzie likely has the edge as the starting slot receiver, Downs has already been turning heads by getting the endorsement of wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne, showing off his catch radius, and developing a rapport with quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Tight End

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With Mo Alie-Cox a potential trade target, the tight end room could shift if the team moves on. Alie-Cox has been the most tenured player of the group since Jack Doyle retired.

The team showed some faith in him by signing him to an extension in 2022, but Alie-Cox hasn’t met expectations. More importantly, promising talent on the roster (Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory) makes keeping Alie-Cox a hard sell.

Cornerback

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Nine cornerbacks play for the team, but only a few will find themselves in starting spots. It’s safe to assume that Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Kenny Moore II will take up two spots, but a third starter is undetermined.

Rookie Julius Brents is likely the player who takes that role, and his fellow draft mates, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones, will potentially be vying for critical depth spots along with second-year Dallis Flowers and veteran Tony Brown.

Safety

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The safety unit has also seen some shift this offseason, with Rodney McLeod off to the Browns and rookie Daniel Scott landing on the roster. What remains a mystery is who will start at strong safety with McLeod gone.

Rodney Thomas II is the most feasible option, but Nick Cross, who mainly saw special teams snaps last season, could push for playing time depending how his growth trajectory.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire