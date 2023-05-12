6 most intriguing games on Broncos’ 2023 schedule

The NFL has announced the 2023 Denver Broncos schedule and there are several intriguing matchups that stand out, including a few revenge games.

Here’s a quick look at the most intriguing games on the Broncos’ 2023 schedule.

Week 5 vs. Jets: Nathaniel Hackett returns with Aaron Rodgers

One year after the Broncos failed to lure Aaron Rodgers to Denver with Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, the New York Jets acquired the quarterback with Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett was fired by the Broncos with two games remaining last season after he started his first year as a head coach with a 4-11 record. Hackett is now set to return to Denver with Rodgers quarterbacking the Jets’ offense in Week 5.

Week 3 @ Dolphins: Vic Fangio faces former team

Vic Fangio went 19-30 as a head coach with the Broncos from 2019-2021 before being fired. He then spent part of last season as a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason as their new defensive coordinator. Fangio’s defense is now set to host Sean Payton’s offense in Week 3.

Week 10 @ Bills: Von Miller plays against Broncos for the first time

Von Miller spent the first 10 and a half years of his career with the Broncos, earning eight Pro Bowl nods while totaling a franchise-record 110.5 sacks. He took home Super Bowl MVP honors after leading the team to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Miller was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season in 2021 and he then won a second Super Bowl ring later that season. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 and he is now set to play against the Broncos for the first time on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

Week 6 @ Chiefs: First prime-time game of 2023 season

After playing on national television early and often last season, the Broncos won’t have their first prime-time game of the 2023 season until a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 6. Denver will attempt to snap a 15-game losing streak against KC.

Week 11 vs. Vikings: Sunday Night Football in Denver

George Paton will face off against his former team when the Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. This is one of four prime-time games on Denver’s schedule.

Week 16 vs. Patriots: Christmas Eve showdown

The Broncos will host the New England Patriots in a special NFL Network game on Christmas Eve this season. It’s the final prime-time game on Denver’s initial 2023 schedule.

