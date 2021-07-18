6 most intriguing Bears rookies to watch during training camp

There’s a ton of excitement surrounding the Chicago Bears’ 2021 rookie class, which is headlined by quarterback Justin Fields and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

While general manager Ryan Pace has made questionable decisions this offseason, the 2021 NFL draft was the highlight of his offseason and arguably the best draft of his seven-year tenure, at least on paper.

As the Bears prepare for training camp later this month, this class of rookies has a lot to prove and learn ahead of some valuable preseason action in August.

Here’s a look at the six most intriguing Bears rookies to watch during training camp:

QB Justin Fields

There's no rookie who will be a bigger focus than quarterback Justin Fields, who has dominated offseason headlines. Fields had an impressive offseason program, where he flashed his deep-ball accuracy, decision-making and leadership, and the expectation is that Fields will continue to develop while he works with the second-team offense, as Andy Dalton will be taking reps with the first team. While Fields won't have a chance to win the starting job in camp, every snap, every decision and every pass will be compared to Dalton. And if Fields has an impressive preseason, he's going to make things difficult on Matt Nagy when it comes to the starting quarterback job.

OT Teven Jenkins

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the selection of offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who will get an immediate chance to make an impact as a rookie. The Bears have a ton of faith in Jenkins to serve as their left tackle of the future, following the release of Charles Leno. Jenkins' first real test will come in training camp, where he'll get to face the likes of Khalil Mack, Roebrt Quinn and Chicago's pass rush when the pads go on. It'll certainly be a learning experience for Jenkins, who's likely to be on the losing side of some of those battles. But it'll be incredibly valuable for Jenkins as he steps into the starting left tackle job from day 1.

RB Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert has the chance to be one of Ryan Pace's late-round gems, where his value extends beyond running back to special teams as a kick returner. Following the departure of Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago is in need of a kick returner, and Herbert could certainly be the guy. Last season at Virginia Tech, Herbert returned 16 kicks for 430 yards, an average of 26.9 yards per return. The hope is that Herbert can develop into a dependable back-up for David Montgomery, but he'll likely serve as the fourth running back on the roster behind Tarik Cohen and Damien Williams.

WR Dazz Newsome

Wide receiver Dazz Newsome is someone the Bears are excited to finally get a look at during training camp. Newsome suffered a broken collarbone back during OTAs, which required surgery and sidelined him for eight weeks. Newsome is expected to be ready in time for training camp later this month, where he has a good chance to lock down a valuable roster spot in a loaded receivers room. With a strong camp, Newsome could definitely beat out veterans Javon Wims and Riley Ridley, who have been put on notice this offseason with the addition of several new wideouts.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

The Bears got a steal in the sixth round with cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., who many had pegged as a third-round prospect. Graham thrived in coverage, where he ranked in the top 10 among FBS cornerbacks with passing stops (23) and plays made on the ball (29) from 2018-19. Graham has a chance to compete for the nickelback spot with veteran Duke Shelley. And while Shelley was taking reps with the first-team defense during minicamp, a strong camp from Graham could certainly challenge for the job.

OT Larry Borom

Larry Borom wasn't a prospect that turned a lot of heads during the pre-draft process, but the Bears loved what they saw, selecting him in the fifth round. Borom is another intriguing offensive tackle prospect who has a chance to compete for a starting job as a rookie. While veteran Germain Ifedi is the favorite to land the starting right tackle job, Borom will certainly challenge him for the job. While Borom might not start as a rookie, if he impresses the Bears he could be a potential option at right tackle in the future.

