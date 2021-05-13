6 most important games on the Saints’ schedule in 2021

We’ve made our picks for the games we’re most excited to watch in 2021, but which contests will be most pivotal for the New Orleans Saints? The Saints are looking to not just defend their NFC South title (which they’ve owned for an unprecedented four consecutive years), but to prove their roster is bigger than Drew Brees, and that they can make a splash in the playoffs without the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback.

So check this link for the full 2021 Saints schedule, and check out my picks for the most important games below:

Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and safety Will Redmond (25) during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

It’s critical that the Saints make a strong first impression, and they can do that by winning right out of the gate. The Packers outlasted them in a tough game in the Superdome last season, so this is also an opportunity for some payback. The more momentum the Saints can build early on, the better off they’ll be -- and that gets easier if Aaron Rodgers isn’t wearing green and yellow anymore.

Week 7 at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 22: Punt returner Deonte Harris #11 of the New Orleans Saints rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The good news is that the Saints will go into this game after resting during their bye week. The bad news is that Seattle could be packed to the gills with rowdy fans in one of the NFL’s loudest venues. Getting a win here on Monday night would be huge in establishing the midseason NFC pecking order.

Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Story continues

A short week leads into this much-hyped NFC South rivalry at the midway point, and there’s plenty of storylines at work. The Saints will be looking to defend their four-year perch at the top of the division, likely putting Jameis Winston against Tom Brady, the quarterback who took his job in Tampa Bay.

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The NCAA has announced that New Orleans will host the 2022 men's basketball Final Four. The announcement, made Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, means New Orleans is set to host college basketball's men's semifinals and championship game for the sixth time — each time in the Superdome. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Beyond the impact on their perception around the league in such a high-profile game on Thanksgiving, this game should be a useful measuring stick the Saints can use to compare themselves to the cream of the crop over in the AFC. Buffalo is a trendy Super Bowl pick; if the Saints can knock them off, they should expect to do the same against the Ravens or Chiefs or any other contender from the rival conference.

Week 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (28) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s the rematch. However their first meeting may have turned out, this is a shot at redemption for the losing squad in a big spot on Sunday night. A win here might give the Saints a leg up in the NFC South title race; they would have two more divisional games left to play, while the Buccaneers have just one.

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sep 29, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the football in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

So, sure, this one may have some playoff implications on the line. But the real importance here is maintaining the Saints’ dominance over one of their oldest geographic rivals -- Dallas hasn’t won in New Orleans since 2009, and that’s their only win in the Superdome since 1994. Let’s keep that going.

1

1

1

1