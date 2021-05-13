6 most important games on the Cincinnati Bengals schedule in 2021

Some games stick out more than others on the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals schedule.

That’s just how it goes every year. A cross-conference game against Detroit in Week 6, for example, just isn’t all that important.

Divisional implications, litmus tests, critical stretches of the season and key storylines — those are the games that stick out now that the schedule has gone public.

These are the most important games on this year’s Bengals schedule.

Week 1: vs. Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

This is the tone-setter for the 2021 season. If Joe Burrow is back healthy -- and he’s said he’s ahead of schedule -- there aren’t a ton of excuses. A homestand with fans in the crowd against an unfamiliar opponent sporting a struggling offensive line and defense is ripe for exploitation. If this isn’t a win it could mean the hot seat talk starts immediately and endangers the entire season. Sounds almost ridiculous, but these are the winnable matchups the team just hasn’t won often enough under Zac Taylor.

Week 3: at Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

By Week 3, the Bengals have a legitimate shot at a 3-0 start after games against NFC clubs Minnesota and Chicago. But this is where opposing teams really start to digest what opponents put on film in a new year and react to it. If the Bengals can go into Pittsburgh and punch the Steelers in the mouth with a Vonn Bell-type fist, it’s going to send a signal to the division and provide a groundswell of momentum for this rebooted era. If it’s a loss -- and these encounters are always physically brutal -- then the team limps into its only prime time game of the year.

Week 4: vs. Jaguars (TNF)

Oct 4, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) dives ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Said lone national game is at least a fun one as a national title game rematch and battle of No. 1 picks as Burrow takes on Trevor Lawrence. But it’s also quite a bit more than that -- it’s a measuring stick for the Zac Taylor era. Sounds a bit dramatic of course, but if the Bengals stumble against a miserable rebuilder led by Urban Meyer of all people, it’s going to send all sorts of wrong messages. Yes, it’s a short week coming off a showdown with the Steelers, but putting down a team and proving the prime time curse is going and also proving they’re a step ahead of other rebuilders is very important.

Week 11: at Raiders

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) stands on the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals play nine straight games before a bye. This one comes after the long-awaited bye week and is a staple of the season for it and the fact it takes place on the West Coast. Given the extended time off, the Bengals have all the time in the world to get their bearings, head west and prep. No excuses. And it’s also against a so-so team seemingly still flirting with the .500 mark at best. If the Bengals can steal one on the road here, the reward is returning home for a game against the Steelers to kick off a three-game homestand. This one has to be a win.

Week 12: vs. Steelers

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Juju

The schedule is so nice to the Bengals from here. The level of competition is tough, sure. But starting here, the Bengals play just two games on the road over their final seven. Heck, one of those away games is in Ohio. So yes, this is critical because it’s another Steelers Week, but it’s also the start of a critical season-ending stretch. Maybe the Bengals are in a position to make a playoff push, maybe not. Either way, capping off Burrow’s second year with an exclamation point given the way the schedule falls would be a huge boon.

Week 18: at Browns

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

How are the Bengals going to finish the season? They won two of three to close 2020, but got molly wopped 38-3 in the finale. This year the finale comes against an on-the-rise Browns team that swept the Bengals last year and made the playoffs. Much here will hinge on if either team plays for postseason implications, of course. But regardless, the Bengals need to finish strong and prove the Browns haven’t opened up that big of a gap between the teams in Ohio.

