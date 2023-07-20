The 6 most anticipated Cowboys to watch in training camp

The NFL offseason is mercifully almost to its end and training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is right around the corner. It’s always an exciting time as there’s renewed optimism, and the team is generally healthy. This could be the only time the Cowboys, and their fans, can make that claim.

The 2023 version of America’s Team has a great feeling about them right now and there’s some highly anticipated players to watch in Oxnard. From new acquisitions to some of the best in the game at their positions, the Cowboys have no shortage of stars about to take to the field. These are the most anticipated players to watch in Cowboys training camp.

There is rarely a time when the quarterback isn’t the center of attention, and that is always the case with the Cowboys QB. Prescott’s new year will be closely monitored because of how last season ended. Because he led the league in interceptions, the perception is the pressure will be on Prescott to reduce the turnovers and return to taking care of the ball.

Prescott has been known as a tireless worker during the offseason, and that has continued. He continued to work with receivers in his backyard football field, and Prescott recently led some throwing sessions in Atlanta to prepare for camp.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and all of his receivers and TE’s in Atlanta this weekend for a weekend getaway and throwing sessions building that chemistry before training camp #DallasCowboys (📸: @Mckeon_Sean) pic.twitter.com/ebQ7dsdiWj — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 17, 2023

Prescott’s on a mission to make sure last year’s results won’t happen again and all eyes will be on him this summer.

Dallas’ offense didn’t have adequate weapons at wide receiver, or enough speed. To make sure they didn’t make the same mistake this season, they traded for Cooks to open up the passing offense.

Thus far, the results have been positive. Prescott has spoken in glowing terms about Cooks’ speed, and the two seems to be meshing well.

Highlight of Day 2 from #Cowboys OTAs belongs to: Brandin Cooks. Cooks turned on the jets, got behind double coverage on a go route and Dak Prescott dropped in an absolute dime to hit him in stride for 60-yard TD. It begins. 👀 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 7, 2023

Fans are already familiar with what most of the other Cowboys receivers can do, but seeing Cooks up close and personal for the first time should open some eyes. As good as some of the WRs have been in Dallas over the last 10-15 years, there might not have been a guy with the game-breaking speed that Cooks provides.

There’s always anticipation when talking about your first-round pick and fans will watch Smith intently as he enters his initial camp with the Cowboys. Smith’s selection wasn’t applauded by everyone in Cowboys Nation, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can make believers out of the naysayers.

The rookie arrives with a reputation as a run-stuffing defensive tackle, but the team feels like Smith can stay on the field and be an effective pass rusher as well. Smith’s offseason thus far has been working to prove that he’s more than just a one-trick pony.

Mazi on being multifaceted His impact is going to be felt in the run game no doubt. But I think he's going to surprise people w/ how he affects the QB as well. His power is REAL & the nuance of the game will come the more he plays. Doesnt hurt to have this edge group either. pic.twitter.com/nWYNu5HHMg — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) July 16, 2023

Smith’s athletic profile shows that he’s capable of doing more than what he was asked to do at Michigan, and camp will be the first opportunity to make an impression. The first step will be to compete with veteran DTs Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, and Johnathan Hankins for a starting job.

For the first time since 1991, Cowboys fans will be watching a first-round DT draft pick in training camp. It might not be glamorous, but it’s going to be exciting to watch.

He’s no longer a rookie, but plenty of eyes will be on Smith as he begins his second season. There was a lot put on his plate in his first season, but with the lessons he learned and a full offseason of work, Smith should be ready to make a considerable leap in Year 2. Cowboys insiders have raved about Smith’s progress, and fans will see the finished product when camp begins.

One of the things the #Cowboys liked the most about Tyler Smith was his work ethic. Always trying to get better. https://t.co/H1V7KWK37J — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 6, 2023

The Cowboys’ defensive line is one of the best in the league, so watching him against top competition will be intriguing. These could be some of the best battles to watch in camp.

It might not be fun to pay attention to the play of the offensive line, but if Smith made the expected improvements, he could help anchor a resurgent unit.

Zack Martin

A late addition to the mix, Martin’s recent threat of holding out makes him a sure-fire member of this list. The six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler is unhappy with his contract situation and threatened holding out. With the NFL rules about fines being mandatory, it presents an interesting conundrum for a disgruntled player.

Will Martin stage a hold-in, where he shows up but doesn’t practice? Will it become a distraction for his teammates having to be asked about his absence when they want to focus on getting ready for the season?

