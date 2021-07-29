6 more Cardinals, including 3 starting O-linemen, land on COVID list Thursday

The number of Arizona Cardinals players entering COVID-19 protocols ballooned Thursday. Undrafted rookie cornerback Lorenzo Burns was the first last week to be placed on the COVID list. On Wednesday, offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun and receiver Rico Gafford were added.

On Thursday, that total increased to nine players in league protocols. Six were added to the COVID list, including three starting offensive linemen. The other three are receivers.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum, left guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson are the linemen, while Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney are the receivers.

Pugh shared on social media that he did not test positive. He had close contact with someone who did.

For the record I have NOT tested positive for Covid-19. I was in close contact with someone that tested positive and I am quarantining per NFL rules. This is a fluid situation and I will keep everyone updated. — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) July 29, 2021

The league transaction report noted that there were 10 players leaguewide placed on the COVID list. Eight were because of contact.

It would appear that what likely happened was Calhoun, an offensive lineman, and Gafford, a receiver, both tested positive. The six added to the list today likely had close contact with them and are not fully vaccinated.

Players who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine with contact with someone with a positive test. It is possible, though, that all have begun the vaccination process. A player is not fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second shot (or two weeks after the one-dose vaccination).

The Cardinals lagged behind almost the entire league in vaccination rate until recently. It was reported Thursday that they did get past the 90% rate on the roster.

Players on the list because of contact are out at least five days and can come off after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and having no COVID symptoms.

