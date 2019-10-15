Marcus Peters is a Raven now. Baltimore made it official Tuesday when they sent linebacker Kenny Smith and a draft pick to the Rams for the two-time All-Pro.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Peters has plenty of career highlights. It's hard to narrow it down, but here are some of his best.

He's got a game-sealing pick-six on Monday Night Football against the Raiders. He was fined for his "celebration" as he entered the end zone, but at least he was having a good time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His entrance into the end zone was not nearly as smooth on this pick-six. His path to the goal line was much more difficult and he had to leave the game after this big hit.

Story continues

Back when he was still with the Kansas City Chiefs, he showed a knack for finding the ball, stripping it from Jamaal Charles, scooping it up and returning it for a touchdown to open the scoring on Monday Night Football against the Broncos.

Jamaal Charles fumbles against his former team and Marcus Peters scoops the fumble and scores a TD!pic.twitter.com/7rVZy0tN4d — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) October 31, 2017

He also spent a whole game mic'd up, which was genuinely entertaining.

Peters similarly just ripped the ball right out of Kelvin Benjamin's hands, though he didn't return this one for a touchdown.

He ripped him!@MarcusPeters rips it right out of Kelvin Benjamin's hands.

Going the other way! #KCvsCAR https://t.co/ufUPaDLmYE

— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2016

Most importantly, he's got a competitive attitude.

𝗜 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗞 𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗜𝗡'𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗧



Marcus Peters the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dfEqssWsB2



— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 16, 2019

The Ravens needed reinforcements in their secondary, and Peters and his highlight-reel plays are on the way to help.

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

6 moments that show how awesome newest Raven Marcus Peters is originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington