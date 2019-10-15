6 moments that show how awesome newest Raven Marcus Peters is
Marcus Peters is a Raven now. Baltimore made it official Tuesday when they sent linebacker Kenny Smith and a draft pick to the Rams for the two-time All-Pro.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Peters has plenty of career highlights. It's hard to narrow it down, but here are some of his best.
He's got a game-sealing pick-six on Monday Night Football against the Raiders. He was fined for his "celebration" as he entered the end zone, but at least he was having a good time.
🚨 @MarcusPeters PICK-6! 🚨#LARams #LARvsOAK
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/3EawFhBk47
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2018
His entrance into the end zone was not nearly as smooth on this pick-six. His path to the goal line was much more difficult and he had to leave the game after this big hit.
Here come the #LARams@MarcusPeters PICK-6! 🚨 #TBvsLAR
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/yBg5kb3ROt
— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019
Back when he was still with the Kansas City Chiefs, he showed a knack for finding the ball, stripping it from Jamaal Charles, scooping it up and returning it for a touchdown to open the scoring on Monday Night Football against the Broncos.
Jamaal Charles fumbles against his former team and Marcus Peters scoops the fumble and scores a TD!pic.twitter.com/7rVZy0tN4d
— LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) October 31, 2017
He also spent a whole game mic'd up, which was genuinely entertaining.
— Marcus Peters (@marcuspeters) September 13, 2018
Peters similarly just ripped the ball right out of Kelvin Benjamin's hands, though he didn't return this one for a touchdown.
He ripped him!@MarcusPeters rips it right out of Kelvin Benjamin's hands.
Going the other way! #KCvsCAR https://t.co/ufUPaDLmYE
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2016
Most importantly, he's got a competitive attitude.
𝗜 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗞 𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗜𝗡'𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗬𝗘𝗧
Marcus Peters the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dfEqssWsB2
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 16, 2019
The Ravens needed reinforcements in their secondary, and Peters and his highlight-reel plays are on the way to help.
