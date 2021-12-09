6 mistakes from the Cal McNair era that have wrecked the Texans

The Houston Texans underwent significant change near the end of the 2018 season when founder Bob McNair passed away on Nov. 23, 2018.

Cal McNair took over as the chairman and CEO of the team. The Texans finished out that year with an 11-5 record and won the AFC South.

The first offseason — 2019 — was where the Texans started to take on water that ultimately has shipwrecked the team in 2021. For the first time since 2005-06, the Texans have put together double-digit loss seasons, and they have been shutout multiple times in the same season, an unprecedented feat.

Here are six mistakes that happened when Cal took over that have hurt the franchise.

1. Making Bill O'Brien general manager

McNair should have known from NFL history that coaches who double up as general managers tend to be horrible at both. After firing Brian Gaine as general manager on June 7, 2019, the Texans went with a five-man general manager council wherein football administration boss Chris Olsen was the “interim general manager,” but O’Brien had considerable sway. This led to the huge Laremy Tunsil trade that obliterated the Texans’ next two drafts, resulting in five-man classes, the lowest number in franchise history. If the Texans would have built upon the 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the ensuing divisional playoffs, it would have paid off. Instead, Houston collapsed in Oilers-esque fashion 51-31. McNair’s response was to give O’Brien even more power.

2. Allowing Jack Easterby to make personnel decisions

texans-roster-moves-tyrod-taylor-activated

It’s easy to bash Easterby. If he really was a snake or a terrible influence on a team’s culture, he wouldn’t have lasted throughout the New England Patriots’ resurgence as a multi-Super Bowl winning team in the 2010s. Bill Belichick would have sent him packing faster than Tom Brady’s release.

Where McNair made the mistake was allowing Easterby to take on part of the personnel acquisition and evaluation. Even Belichick knew that Easterby wasn’t a personnel guy. Easterby was the one who helped negotiate the Zach Cunningham contract extension. Like McNair did with O’Brien, he allowed Easterby to have a little more responsibility than he was qualified to have, and now the Texans have to eat $5.5 million in dead money in 2021 and $12.8 million in 2022 dead money from his contract negotiating.

3. Trading DeAndre Hopkins

Part of the Texans’ long-standing reasoning was they couldn’t redo Hopkins’ deal because it would set a precedent of players being able to have their contracts reworked with years left on the deal. Another reason was they had to find a way to afford extensions for Laremy Tunsil, Zach Cunningham, and Deshaun Watson, one of whom is no longer with the team, another who won’t play for the team, and the third who is struggling to come back from injury to play for a 2-10 club. On top of it all, Houston got packing peanuts for Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro.

4. Deshaun Watson

lions-trade-partners-texans-deshaun-watson

The Texans were about to make Watson the face of the franchise for the 2020s, transitioning from J.J. Watt to the super likable former national champion from Clemson.

According to the lawsuits filed against Watson, the sexual assault allegations stemmed as far back as March 2020. Even if the Texans believed Watson was somehow innocent, why weren’t they doing their own investigations to get ready for the PR battle of having given a $177.5 million contract to someone embroiled in such a scandal? This was a $177.5 million commitment they were making for the next five years. Wouldn’t they want to make sure every stone was unturned?

Even if Watson had never entangled himself in such regrettable matters, McNair made believe the quarterback had a bigger say in the coaching and general manager hires than he actually did. McNair should have either included Watson or not at all — not said one thing and done another.

5. Hiring David Culley

Kind of like with giving O’Brien general manager duties and letting Easterby get involved in personnel decisions, hiring David Culley as a coach was putting him in over his head. Culley has had to undergo a lot of on-the-job training as a rookie coach, especially since he has never even been a coordinator. It also wasn’t fair to Culley to give him a shot at being a coach of one of the worst rebuilds in the NFL after spending 26 years in the league.

6. Not hiring Nick Caserio sooner

Caserio obviously was going to be their general manager after getting rid of Gaine. At first, the Texans tried to make the move in the summer of 2019 and the New England Patriots slapped back with tampering charges. When the 2019 season was over, Houston could have revisited hiring Caserio with no issue. Instead, the Texans gave way too much power to O’Brien and have put together double-digit seasons since.

