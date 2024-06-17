These 6 Michigan public golf courses are among the 100 best in US for 2024

A surprising six Michigan golf courses are among the top 100 public layouts in the United States for 2024, including two that did not appear last year.

Golfweek, part of the USA TODAY Network, released its popular annual top 100 ranking Monday and familiar names dotted the top.

Pebble Beach, Pacific Dunes (Bandon Dunes), Pinehurst No. 2, Old Macdonald (Bandon Dunes) and Whistling Straits remained in the 1-5 spots. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort had all five of its courses in the top 15, with No. 6 (Bandon Trails), No. 7 (Bandon Dunes) and tied for 13th (Sheep Ranch).

Here is where the Michigan courses landed:

6 Michigan courses inside Golfweek's top 100 publics

No. 31: Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club (Bluffs) still leads all Michigan courses, despite sliding down four spots from No. 27 in 2023. Score: 7.20 (out of 10). Location: Arcadia.

The par-3 17th hole at Arcadia Bluffs in Arcadia, Michigan, provides a beautiful view of Lake Michigan. Shots missed to the right bounce to the bottom of the hill, leaving a difficult pitch back up to the green. It plays 176 yards from the back tees. Add 10 yards for the elevation change.

No. 40: Marquette Golf Club (Greywalls), down two spots from No. 38 last year. Score: 7.01. Location: Marquette.

No. 47 (tie): Forest Dunes Golf Club (The Loop Red & Black), down five spots from No. 42 last year. Score: 6.91. Location: Roscommon.

Early morning fog envelopes The Loop at the par-3 6th green of The Red Course/par-4 12th green of The Black Course at Tom Doak's reversible design at Forest Dunes in Roscommon.

No. 68 (tie): Forest Dunes Golf Club (Forest Dunes), down eight spots from No. 60 last year. Score: 6.70. Location: Roscommon.

No. 87 (tie): Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club (South Course) is new to the list this year, but was 94th in 2022. Score: 6.60. Location: Arcadia.

The South Course at Arcadia Bluffs is a tribute to early 1900s Golden Era architects C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor. It's the type of golf few have experienced today, with a focus on strategy created by geometrical shapes and thought-provoking use of angles. Designed by Dana Fry and Jason Straka, the South opened in 2018 and sits a few miles southeast of the Bluffs Course.

No. 94 (tie): Belvedere Golf Club is new to the list. Score: 6.56. Location: Charlevoix.

Earlier in June, Golfweek revealed its top 20 public-access courses in Michigan and the state's top 15 private courses.

The re-inclusion here of Arcadia Bluffs' South Course, opened in 2018, and the introduction of Belvedere, perhaps Michigan's most underrated golf course, is a big nod to the excellent public golf throughout The Mitten.

