6 Michigan courses make GolfWeek’s ‘top 100’ list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is well-represented in GolfWeek’s annual rankings of the 100 best public golf courses in the U.S.

Editors gathered data from a panel of hundreds of members, analyzing everything from the landscaping and the overall mapping of the course to the variety of different holes.

Six courses in Michigan made the list, with “The Bluffs Course” at Arcadia Bluffs in Manistee County taking the highest spot at No. 31.

Dream 18: The best golf holes in West Michigan

Marquette Golf Club came in at No. 40. Forest Dunes in Roscommon had two courses make the list — The Loop tied for 47th and the Weiskopf course tied for 68th. Arcadia Bluffs’ South course (tied for 87th) and the Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix County (tied for 94th) made their debuts on the list.

There was only one slight change in the top five. The top-ranked course once again is Pebble Beach in California. The Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon has the second and fourth-best courses with the Pacific Dunes and the Old Macdonald courses, respectively.

Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina was once again third. Instead of a fifth-place finish, the Whistling Straits golf course in Wisconsin tied for fourth.

“All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel,” GolfWeek said. “If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.