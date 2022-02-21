6 members of Vic Fangio’s old coaching staff have landed with NFL teams

By our unofficial count, the Denver Broncos parted ways with 14 members of Vic Fangio‘s coaching staff in addition to Fangio himself.

At the time of this writing, six of those coaches have landed gigs with other NFL teams.

Ed Donatell has accepted a defensive coordinator position with the Minnesota Vikings, assuming the same role he held in Denver.

Minnesota also hired ex-Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins (same role) and ex-Denver assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper as their new OL coach. The Vikings also poached quality control coach Justin Rascati from the Broncos’ staff, giving him a promotion as an assistant OL coach.

Ex-Denver special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders as their new STC. Former Broncos assistant ST coach Chris Gould was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to fill the same position he held in Denver.

Elsewhere in L.A., former Broncos assistant coach Chris Beake has joined the Los Angeles Rams as their new linebackers coach.

Perhaps the most notable former members of Fangio’s staff still available are offensive line coach Mike Munchak and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Munchak and Shurmur both have head coach experience in the NFL.

As for Fangio, he is expected to take a year off from coaching.

Related

Broncos poach three coaches from Rams' staff After adding Tyrone Wheatley, Broncos expected to hire at least 3 more coaches Broncos assistant coach tracker: Who will join Nathaniel Hackett's staff? Vic Fangio expected to take a year off from coaching in 2022 Broncos Wire podcast: Coach changes, ownership and more!

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List