6. Martin Truex Jr.

The knockout-style playoff formula has created a lot of equity at the top: Martin Truex Jr. is one of five champions from the past five seasons. In 2018, Truex and his team guessed wrong on whether the final laps would be made up of a long or short run. Perhaps one of the reasons for that was because he and the tea the hit the sweet spot the year previously.

Taking the lead from teammate Kyle Busch on Lap 217 of the Ford 400 that year, he held it through one of what would be only three cautions for cause. Busch was coming back in the final laps and cut Truex's lead to less than a second, but that was enough to earn his first title. Truex has come close to repeating in the four seasons that followed, with runner-up positions in 2018 (to Logano), 2019 (to Busch), and last year to Kyle Larson.

In 2020 Truex missed the Championship 4 cut and, with only one win that year, finished seventh in the points. It would appear practice is as important to him as his teammate Busch. Despite making it all the way to the finale last year, Truex had a bit of an uneven season. He won four times, but most of those came at the beginning of the year and his top-five count was the lowest in five seasons.

After a bad pair of races at Daytona International Speedway, Truex rattled off four consecutive top-10s that included a win at Phoenix Raceway. The best news about that victory was that it set him up to be the favorite of many to win the title, since the season finale is held there.

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Truex was the first driver to win multiple races last year. His second victory came at Martinsville Speedway – another track that hosts a playoff race. His third win came at Darlington Raceway: ditto.

Story continues

But after that spate of strong runs, he lost his momentum. The next six races featured five results outside the top 15. His only strong run came at Sonoma Raceway, when he finished third behind the Hendrick mates Larson and Chase Elliott.

Truex had those wins in his pocket and was not overly concerned. No matter how many unique winners popped up, Truex was locked into the playoffs – and for a long while, no one else could say that. When he finished fourth at Darlington in the first race of the Round of 16, it looked like the team had been experimenting with setups. Truex won the second race at Richmond Raceway and scored four consecutive results of seventh or better to start the final 10 races.

At that point, he lost momentum again.

Truex drew 12th in the Talladega Superspeedway lottery and finished in the mid- to high-20s in his next two races. He had a lot of bonus points, but even so was on the cusp after finishing seventh the following week at Kansas Speedway. A fourth at Martinsville quelled any fear his fans might have about his presence in in the finale.

There are two reasons to rank Truex outside the top five for 2022. They are last year's inconsistency and his modest 2020 effort. Two years of modest results can be difficult to overcome.

Qualification will return in 2022 and NASCAR is beginning to ease into the idea of practice once more with short 15-minute sessions, (for some odd reason), but that is not going to be enough to dial in a car. About the only thing it will help with is to find any problems with the engine before the green flag waves.

Three Best Tracks *

Homestead (9.9 in 17 attempts)

Watkins Glen (10.1 in 15)

Las Vegas (10.4 in 20)

Three Worst Tracks *

Daytona (22.2 in 33)

Talladega (21.5 in 34)

Bristol (20.3 in 31)

* Active track, three or more starts

2021 Stats

Victories: Phoenix 1, Martinsville 1, Darlington 1, Richmond 2

Top-fives: 13 (.361)

Top-10s: 20 (.556)

Top-15s: 25 (.694)

Top-20s: 28 (.778)

2021 Finishes at or above rank = 15 (41.7%)

Other Posts Featuring Martin Truex Jr.:

Preseason NASCAR Championship Favorites

Fastest Laps Late and Early

Fastest on Restarts

2021 Driver Rating

Predictably Unpredictable

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

7. Joey Logano: Penske's Senior Statesman

8. Kevin Harvick: A Matter of Perspective

9. William Byron: First Half Heroics

10. Christopher Bell: Third Time's the Charm

11: Alex Bowman: Seesaw 2021 Season, Promise Unfulfilled

12: Brad Keselowski: Career Reset

13. Tyler Reddick: Coming Into His Own

14: Austin Dillon: Running with Regularity

15: Austin Cindric: The Deep End of the Pool

16: Bubba Wallace: Learning to Walk

17: Chris Buescher: Untapped Potential

18: Kurt Busch: New Team, Same Results

19. Aric Almirola: Righting the Ship

20: Ross Chastain: Riding the Rollercoaster

21. Harrison Burton: On the Fast Track

22. Erik Jones: Schrödinger's Race Team

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Consistency is King

24. Daniel Suarez: On Track for Success

25. Chase Briscoe: 2021 ROTY

26. Justin Haley: New Team, New Dream

27. Cole Custer: Tale of Two Seasons

28. Ty Dillon: Second Chances

29. Michael McDowell: Early Momentum

30. Corey LaJoie: Look Deeper

PointsBet Sportsbook is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. NJ, IA, IN, IL, CO, MI, VA, WV only. 21+. T&C apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER