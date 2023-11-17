6 LSU true freshmen who could see more time against Georgia State

LSU closes out its non-conference schedule by hosting Georgia State on Saturday night.

The Tigers are heavy favorites and have fared well against the Group of Five in Brian Kelly’s tenure.

If this game follows a similar script to LSU’s other non-Power Five contests this year, the Tigers could get up big quickly, giving some true freshmen ample opportunity to get on the field.

With the playoff out of the picture, LSU could benefit from gaining a deeper understanding of its younger personnel.

Here are some true freshmen who could see increased playing time on Saturday night.

Jackson was one of the top players in the state of Louisiana last cycle, but hasn’t seen much time in year one.

Against Army, in a 62-0 blowout, Jackson played 12 snaps according to PFF.

Jackson is one of a few young DBs that is looking to make the most of opportunity in LSU’s secondary next year and that could start with some time against Georgia State.

Still thinking about this HUGE hit from Da’Shawn Womack in his Tiger Stadium debut🔥#LSU pic.twitter.com/qTgEjP6GLJ — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) September 13, 2023

Womack has been on and off the field this year, even getting meaningful snaps at times. Brian Kelly’s praised Womack, but said he’s a few steps away from becoming a consistent contributor.

Womack’s time has dwindled in recent weeks, getting just three defensive snaps against Alabama and Florida.

If this week becomes a blowout, expect Womack to get more time. He’s a five-star freshman that could be LSU’s pass rusher of the future.

He has five pressures and a sack on the year.

This is my story….Committed to the boot! pic.twitter.com/0b2A2Rnsq9 — TYREE ADAMS (@TAdams1_) July 29, 2022

LSU’s 2023 offensive line haul was one of the best in the country. A few of those guys have already seen significant time, including Lance Heard getting some run with the first teamers at right tackle.

DJ Chester has played a good bit too, operating as the center on LSU’s second one.

One name we haven’t seen much of is Tyree Adams, who played just three snaps this year, all against Army.

With a max of three games left, he’s in no danger of burning a redshirt. Brian Kelly could look to get the young offensive linemen some work on Saturday.

Jalen Brown and Shelton Sampson

Jalen Brown and Shelton Sampson haven’t gotten much shine this year with the talent at the top of LSU’s receiver room, but both were headliners in LSU’s 2023 recruiting class.

With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. potentially off to the NFL, LSU will be looking for some young receivers to emerge next year.

Throwing Brown and Sampson out there along with Garrett Nussmeier at QB could offer Tiger fans a preview of the 2024 offense.

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

Another key piece of that 2024 offense could be tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton. Pimpton was asked to play earlier in the year when starting tight end Mason Taylor dealt with an ankle injury.

He played 26 snaps against Grambling but hasn’t played over 10 since then. He last played against Army, when he played six snaps.

Pimpton could get some more run on Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire