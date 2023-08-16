6 Lions I’ll be watching closely in joint practices vs. the Jaguars

Joint practices fire up once again in Allen Park this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars come to town for joint practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday in advance of Saturday’s preseason game between the two teams at Ford Field.

Much like last week when the New York Giants practiced with the Lions, it’s a great opportunity to see Dan Campbell’s Detroit team do what they do against different opponents. It’s a critical proving ground and a chance to try out ideas or techniques in game-style action without worry of losing or failure.

Here are six Lions I’ll be focused on in the joint practices this week.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bridgewater has just one practice in a Lions uniform under his belt, but the veteran is presumed to quickly push into the No. 2 quarterback job. Going against the Jaguars will test how quickly the veteran Bridgewater has picked up Ben Johnson’s offense. It will also show his leadership, something that shone even before he played after Friday night’s preseason win.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) celebrates a tackle against the New York Giants during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Onwuzurike played very well in the exhibition win over the Giants. It was an impressive state of success for a player who really needed it.

Onwuzurike has barely practiced in the last four years, let alone playing actual football. Seeing him shed blocks and use his length and quickness to make plays against New York was great. It reminded everyone why GM Brad Holmes valued him as a first-round talent in the 2021 NFL draft.

Now, No. 91 has to build off the success. Just making it through a practice without his chronic back injury flaring up isn’t enough. Onwuzurike needs to show he can sustain the momentum and prove he belongs on the roster over guys like Benito Jones and Christian Covington.

CB Starling Thomas

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V (49) goes through drills during training camp in Allen Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The undrafted rookie from UAB has had a strong training camp, enough that he’s included in every projection for the final 53-man roster. Proving he can handle his business against a talented Jaguars passing offense in practices could inject Thomas into the discussion of potentially starting on the outside in place of still-injured Emmanuel Moseley. That job is Jerry Jacobs to lose, and thus far No. 39 is still clearly ahead of the upstart Thomas.

The big key here will be the holding. Thomas has struggled with illegal contact and holding penalties, getting flagged multiple times in Giants practices. Clean up the penalties and Thomas clears his path to real playing time in September.

K Riley Patterson

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Patterson is battling John Parker Romo for the Detroit kicking job. This week, he’ll be doing it in front of the team for whom he heroically won a playoff game just seven months ago.

Patterson nailed the game-winner for the Jaguars in their amazing comeback win over the Chargers. It still wasn’t enough to convince Jacksonville to keep him. That can go one of two ways for the young kicker.

It will either motivate him to perform at his best and show his old team they made a mistake, or it will weigh on him and Patterson will wilt under the pressure. Critical week for the kicking competition.

OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) warms up during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Vaitai is still the projected starting right guard, but his wonky back continues to be an issue for Big V. With Graham Glasgow looking good in his place, Vaitai has some work to do.

There’s also the fallback option for Vaitai: a move back to right tackle. The Lions reserve OT play has been terrifyingly inept all summer, and Vaitai does have experience on the outside. Any Lions fan who remembers the pre-Sewell days of Vaitai at RT probably hates the idea of seeing it again, but trust me when I say it absolutely cannot be any worse than what we’ve seen this training camp when Sewell isn’t on the field.

Will the Lions give Big V reps at tackle just to see? Is rookie Colby Sorsdal or young Kayode Awosika (who played well last week) capable of being the top reserve OG if Vaitai moves? Something to watch this week to see if the Lions are seeing the problems too.

OLB James Houston

Aug 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) dives for New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (5) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have been working all summer at making James Houston into more than just a pass-rushing specialist. He’s fantastic at getting to the quarterback, but head coach Dan Campbell and LB coach Kelvin Sheppard have both made it clear they want Houston to broaden his defensive game and responsibilities.

Houston had some positive moments in run defense against the Giants, both in practices and in the preseason win. Another chasedown tackle in backside run support, better chips on releasing TEs, improved work at getting off a block — that’s what Lions coaches are looking for in Houston. I will be too.

