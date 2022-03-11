6 linebackers the Patriots should sign in 2022 free agency

The New England Patriots have no shortage of uncertainty at linebacker, with both their interior starters Ja’Whaun Bentley and Dont’a Hightower set to enter free agency. Add in that the Patriots parted ways with Kyle Van Noy and it’s clear they’re going to need help at the position, even if they manage to retain Bentley and/or Hightower.

New England has struggled to defend the run for far too long. And surely, that doesn’t sit well with Bill Belichick. So let’s explore some of the options that the Patriots may already be exploring. Here’s a look at six different linebackers who the Patriots could or should sign during 2022 free agency.

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best linebackers in the NFL just hit the market. You can freaking BET that Bill Belichick is going to kick the tires and see what it would cost to acquire him. It’s possible Wagner’s market quickly gets out of hand for the Pariots. But Belichick is likely to at least monitor it.

Anthony Walker, Browns

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Walker won’t get top-of-market money, but he should get a really solid sum. He has recorded 90-plus tackles in his last four seasons, including three with the Indianapolis Colts and last season with the Cleveland Browns.

He is a legitimate option for New England to consider if it wants to sink some money into a top-end linebacker who is still ascending.

Reggie Ragland, Giants

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes it’s not just about how well a player has played. It’s about where they’ve played. In the case of Ragland, he’s played for both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. If they sign off on his candidacy, it’s like the Patriots would see if he is in their price range. The 28-year-old shouldn’t break the bank — he has never topped 86 tackles.

Josey Jewell, Broncos

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Josey Jewell hadn’t torn a pec, then he would likely be completely out of reach for the Patriots. But his injury has opened the door for him to potentially get a smaller market of interest. If that’s the case, New England could swoop in. Jewell is a prolific tackler and an Iowa product (a school that Belichick has historically loved to target). He makes plenty of sense in the middle of the Patriots defense.

Story continues

Jayon Brown, Titans

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Your guess is as good as mine about how much money Brown will get. He once tallied 6.5 sacks in a season. He has eclipsed 100 tackles in a season, but in 2021, he had 55 tackles in 10 games played. Some might see a 27-year-old linebacker with tremendous upside. Others might see a linebacker who is already on the decline. So… what’ll it be?

Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Vander Esch faces the exact same quandary as Brown. Vander Esch was a former first-round pick, which helps him carry a bigger reputation. But he disappointed in Dallas over the last few years. While he amassed 135 tackles in his rookie season, he has not eclipsed 75 tackles in the three years since. So it will be interesting to see what teams feel is next for him. That uncertainty might create a buy-low opportunity for the Patriots.

1

1

1

1