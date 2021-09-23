6 landing spots for Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins could be on the move again. The Detroit Lions are "exploring trade options" for Collins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after just two games into the season.

Collins, 31, tallied 10 combined tackles with one tackle for a loss and one forced fumble this season. The Lions reportedly want to field a younger defense while they continue to rebuild under the new leadership of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Collins originally signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions in 2020 to play with Matt Patricia following his second stint with the Patriots in 2019. He finished this past season with 101 combined tackles and just one sack. After a regime change in Detroit this past offseason, Collins agreed to restructure his deal by reducing his base salary to $3.8 million, converting the remaining $5 million to a prorated bonus and adding three self-voiding years after the final two years of his deal.

There haven't been any reports of prospective buyers for Collins' services yet, but a couple of playoff-hungry teams could certainly use a veteran linebacker on their defense.

Here are six teams who could trade for Collins:

Denver Broncos

At 2-0, the Broncos are looking to make a run at a playoff berth in the highly contested AFC West. But Denver needs linebackers after losing starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell.

Chubb underwent ankle surgery recently and Jowell landed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. It's unclear when either will return, so Collins would be a fantastic stop-gap option for Vic Fangio's defense and bolster the team's shot at competing in 2021.

Denver can absorb Collins' contract and get out of it fairly easily after this year as well.

Miami Dolphins

Story continues

The Dolphins need help at linebacker and Collins fits the mold of a Brian Flores defender. It certainly helps, too, that Collins played in New England when Flores coached there. While middle linebacker Sam Eguavoen looks solid, Collins could supplant any of the others on the roster.

Depending on how long quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out, the Dolphins will likely need to rely on the defense to stay competitive this season.

New England Patriots

Any time Collins is potentially on the move, the Patriots are always a likely landing spot. He spent his first three seasons in New England before being shipped to Cleveland, and then returned to the Patriots after the Browns cut him in 2019.

Collins wouldn't jump into a starting role on a crowded Patriots linebackers room but he could become a rotational player with former teammate Dont'a Hightoward and former teammate-turned-coach Jerod Mayo.

Jamie Collins played five years in New England from 2013-2016 and then again in 2019. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are another team in win-now mode. Pittsburgh will likely lean on its defense as Ben Roethlisberger's ability dwindles by the week, and Collins would be a huge help.

The linebacker corps looks banged up early this season after injuries to T.J. Watt and Devin Bush, so any depth would fortify the defense in a competitive AFC North. A trade for Collins would be a luxury move for the Steelers and its tight salary cap budget, but Pittsburgh may need some support if the offense continues to falter.

Los Angeles Rams

Collins could be the missing piece to finish building the rock-solid Rams defense.

The defensive line and secondary are elite, but the Rams could use another inside linebacker in Collins. Los Angeles has a lot of youth in the middle of its defense and a veteran like Collins could only help the unit. Let's not forget, Lions GM Brad Holmes used to work for the Rams and already traded with L.A. once already this season when he sent Matthew Stafford across the country.

It would take a little bit of salary cap finagling to get Collins' contract on the books, but the Rams would make it work if the interest was there for a trade.

New York Giants

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached Collins during his two best seasons in New England would likely welcome his old protege in New York.

The Giants don't have much at linebacker except for Blake Martinez, so Collins could slide into his old role on Graham's defense at SAM or play alongside Martinez at the WILL spot. Neither Lorenzo Carter nor Tae Crowder would beat out Collins for one of the starting jobs, either. New York doesn't have the cap space to pay for Collins right now, but he would certainly be a boom for their defense.