6 kickers the Vikings should explore signing with Greg Joseph struggling

The Minnesota Vikings found a way to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon by a score of 33-30. The win didn’t go without its issues, however, as Greg Joseph missed his fifth extra point on the season.

Joseph now has a total of 10 missed kicks on the season and with half of them coming on extra points, the Vikings could have an issue on their hands as the season moves forward.

Joseph has struggled this season after a hot start and has fans wanting a change at the position. Here are six kickers that the Vikings should look at signing.

List

PFF grades from Vikings 33-30 win vs. Bills in Week 10

Sam Ficken

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Fickens (4) awaits the snap and hold from punter Brett Kern (6) against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The former Penn State kicker is currently on the Detroit Lions practice squad. He hasn’t kicked in an NFL game since 2020, but has 28 games of experience. Over his career, he has made 35-48 field goals and 49-56 extra points.

[listicle id=68886]

Austin Seibert

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions place kicker Austin Seibert (19) attempts a field goal against Washington Commanders during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Seibert is a former fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and started the season as the kicker for the Detroit Lions. He was waived after playing three games for the Lions this season. In his career over four seasons, Seibert has made 44-55 field goals and 55-61 extra points.

[lawrence-related id=68884]

Ryan Santoso

Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Ryan Santoso (2) kicks a field goal during the second half as punter Jamie Gillian holds during the second half against the New York Jet at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The former University of Minnesota kicker and punter has not had a lot of experience kicking in the NFL but he has a big leg. He is 4-5 on field goals and 6-8 on extra points.

Story continues

[lawrence-related id=68883]

Jose Borregales

Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Jose Borregales (19) misses a field goal as time expires to end the game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The former Miami FL kicker hasn’t caught on thus far in the NFL but he was successful during his college days. Over four seasons, Borregales made 70-88 field goals and 168-171 extra points.

[lawrence-related id=68880]

Elliott Fry

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Elliott Fry (12) kicks a first-quarter field goal for the Jaguars’ first points of Friday night’s game against the Browns. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 081222 Bs Jags Vs Brow 14

The South Carolina product has played in three games for three teams. In those games, Fry converted 5-6 field goals and 5-7 extra points.

[lawrence-related id=68876]

Aldrick Rosas

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) kicks a field goal against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rosas is one of the more experienced kickers on the market, having appeared in 59 games in his NFL career. In his career, Rosas has kicked for four teams converting 72-91 field goals with a long of 57 and 109-117 on extra points.

[lawrence-related id=68872,68870,68867]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire