Can Notre Dame pull off upset against Clemson? Here are 6 keys and a prediction

By nearly every metric, Brian Kelly has done a resplendent job resuscitating the Notre Dame football program. In his 11 seasons, he’s won 72% of his games, reached one BCS title game and registered one College Football Playoff appearance.

Perhaps most impressively, Kelly has built Notre Dame to the point where it’s a forgone conclusion the Irish will be nationally ranked, competitive and relevant. After taking over amid a din of questions about whether Notre Dame could uphold its independent status or deserved a spot in college football’s postseason, Kelly has guided Notre Dame to consistent relevance.

The one nag on his résumé would be the lack of an iconic win, the kind that inspires T-shirts and documentaries, adding lore to a program steeped with it. Notre Dame has a chance at one of those victories on Saturday, with No. 1 Clemson coming to South Bend, Indiana, without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The game is ripe with opportunity for No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0), which can state its playoff case before, perhaps, needing to make the same claim in December at the ACC title game in Charlotte.

Is this edition of Notre Dame good enough to awaken the ghosts of Irish past? Yahoo Sports spoke to eight coaches and assistants who’ve played or studied Notre Dame this year for their thoughts. (We went Notre Dame heavy because we dialed into Clemson before the Miami game.)

Here are the six keys to Notre Dame pulling off the upset, according to those who’ve played them.

Clemson-Notre Dame: Exploit the matchups

One coach brought up a fascinating point: These teams have reached this top-five level in two completely different ways. Both programs are nearly a decade into building to a specific identity, but a very different one.

Notre Dame’s is simple. “They are big, physical, have great size and fundamentals,” said an opposing assistant. “They beat you with power and strength.”

Clemson is contrasting. “They have dynamic athletes at every position and they are fast. It’s going to be which style works on that given day is going to determine the outcome.”

For the Irish, the strengths on offense are obvious. While their offensive line doesn’t have top-10 maulers like Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson in 2017, one assistant coach who studied them that season said this offensive line may be better as a whole unit.

Left tackle Liam Eichenberg is the group’s star, but what impressed the coaches more was “the cohesiveness of it all.” Another coach pointed out that Notre Dame’s line can lean on teams over games and eventually exploit its physical superiority.

Will that be the case against Clemson? While Lawrence’s absence gobbles up the oxygen, Clemson will also be without its best linebacker (James Skalski), best defensive tackle (Tyler Davis) and another starting linebacker (Mike Jones Jr.) because of injury.

That will leave Clemson DC Brent Venables’ unit playing a slew of young players and could potentially be vulnerable. Can Notre Dame’s line lean on those young players and execute soul-crushing drives like the 15-play, 81-yard march to open the Georgia Tech game? Notre Dame isn’t going to win a shootout, so ball control will be key.

Keep it simple for Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book is a very good college quarterback who lacks some of the high-end dynamism that we’ve seen in recent elite teams. If Notre Dame’s offensive line can exploit Clemson’s young defensive front, it not only allows Book to avoid having to throw downfield, but it also creates passing lanes necessary for a quarterback of his modest stature (6 foot).

“My critique of Ian Book is that he won’t consistently make the throws,” said an opposing assistant. “If they had an elite, elite quarterback, they’d be special this season. He has a way of being uneasy in the pocket and taking off. That fits into Clemson’s hands and defensive speed, which gives them to opportunity to create negative plays and get them off schedule.”

