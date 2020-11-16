6 key takeaways from Rams’ win over Seahawks on Sunday

It wasn’t easy, and it certainly wasn’t a perfect performance, but the Rams passed their latest test of the season by beating the Seahawks 23-16 on Sunday afternoon. They moved to 6-3 and into a tie for first in the division, handing Seattle its second loss in a row.

The Rams defense nearly pitched another second-half shutout, allowing just three points in the final 30 minutes of the game, but it was still enough to get the job done and earn the win.

Here are six key takeaways from the Week 10 victory, beginning with a nod to what might be the best cornerback tandem in the NFL.

Rams have arguably the best CB tandem in the NFL

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

There are a lot of outstanding cornerback duos in the league right now, but you could make the case that none are better than the Rams’ tandem of Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams. They’re playing at an extremely high level right now, with their best performance of the season coming against Seattle on Sunday. Williams picked off Russell Wilson twice, Jalen Ramsey didn’t allow a single catch in coverage and DK Metcalf had just two catches for 28 yards on four targets – both of which came against zone. Ramsey and Williams have been even better than expected for L.A. making it extremely difficult for quarterbacks to complete passes consistently. It’s why the Rams entered Week 10 with the second-best scoring defense in the NFL. Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are great, as are Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. But Ramsey and Williams are every bit as good, if not better.

Jared Goff bounced back in a big way

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Put very simply, Goff was awful against the Dolphins in Week 8. He committed four turnovers and failed to sense pressure in the pocket, making several mistakes with the football. And when he did have time, which was rare, he missed receivers with inaccurate throws. That wasn’t the case against Seattle. The protection was better, but so was Goff himself. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards, spreading the ball around to eight different receivers. He did lose a fumble, but he didn’t throw any picks and made a handful of really impressive throws to the outside and over the middle. This is the Goff the Rams hope to get each and every week, and if that’s the quarterback they get regularly, look out.

Cam Akers takes the lead in the running back committee

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Malcolm Brown or Darrell Henderson who got the most carries in the Rams backfield Sunday. It was Cam Akers. He carried it 10 times for 38 yards, including a 17-yarder. He didn’t have a catch and wasn’t targeted, but his 10 carries were more than Henderson (7) and Brown (6) – the first time that’s happened all year. This doesn’t mean Akers is now the top running back for L.A., but he was Sean McVay’s preferred choice on Sunday. He was the only one of the three who didn’t find the end zone, however, with Brown scoring twice and Henderson getting in once. Brown also caught two passes for 18 yards, with Henderson hauling in one 5-yard catch.

Josh Reynolds is a key player and someone Goff trusts

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp get most of the shine at wide receiver for L.A., but Reynolds was a big part of the offense Sunday and Goff’s top target. He was targeted a team-high 10 times, catching eight of those passes for 94 yards – all of which were career-highs. He came up clutch on third down, too, picking up the first multiple times. He displayed strong hands against the Seahawks, and proved that Goff can trust him on routes downfield. Goff threw into tight windows with Reynolds as his intended target, and the wideout rewarded him with quality catches. Van Jefferson is talented and has a high ceiling, but Reynolds is the No. 3 receiver right now and it’s easy to see why.

Leonard Floyd is no longer just a run defender

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but Floyd is in the midst of a career year. He has seven sacks on the season after recording three against Seattle, while also recovering a fumble and making two tackles for a loss. It was one of the best games Floyd has had in the NFL, proving he’s much more than just a good run defender – something he’s been known for since being a first-round pick out of Georgia. Floyd has found a rhythm as a pass rusher and is benefitting from the number of double-teams Aaron Donald draws. He’s coming into his own like Dante Fowler Jr. did last year with the Rams and is setting himself up for a big payday in free agency come March.

Aaron Donald was uncharacteristically quiet

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

It’s not often you see Aaron Donald held without a single tackle in a game. In fact, this was just the second time in his career that he wasn’t in on one tackle. He did hit the quarterback twice and nearly had a couple of sacks, but he was uncharacteristically quiet on the stat sheet. The Seahawks offensive line isn't great, either, but they committed to stopping Donald, which opened the door for guys like Floyd and Terrell Lewis. Donald has an impact on every game he plays, even if he didn’t show up on the box score. You just would’ve expected him to make at least a few tackles against a shaky offensive line.

