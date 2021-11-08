6 key takeaways from Rams’ 28-16 loss to Titans

The NFL regular season is a marathon, not a sprint. And because of that, the Rams have no reason to hit the panic button after losing to the Titans, 28-16, on Sunday night.

They’re still 7-2 and within one game of the Cardinals in the NFC West, despite getting steamrolled by a Titans team that didn’t have Derrick Henry. Moving forward, they have to learn from their mistakes – of which there were plenty – and try to rebound in Week 10 against the 49ers.

But before we look too far ahead, let’s reflect on what we took away from this prime-time loss to the Titans.

Sean McVay’s play calling was not good

McVay has a tendency to get too pass-happy with his play calls, while also playing it way too safe on fourth down, which is an odd combination. The running game was working for the Rams with Darrell Henderson Jr. rushing for 55 yards on 11 carries through three quarters, but McVay was still insistent on throwing the ball even when opportunities to run it presented themselves.

For instance, the Rams had first-and-goal from the Titans’ 4-yard line while trailing 21-6. They went pass, pass, pass and settled for the field goal, not attempting a single run. And to make matters worse, McVay decided to kick the field goal instead of going for it to potentially make it an 11-point game.

The score dictated that the Rams throw it most of the time in the second half, but there were chances to run it, too, especially earlier in the game when Stafford was clearly off.

And to make matters worse, he kept his starting offense in the game until the end, despite the score being well out of reach. There was no need to risk injury in a 28-9 game.

Offensive line crumbled in front of Matthew Stafford

The Rams had one of the best offensive lines in football through eight weeks. Then they were introduced to Jeffery Simmons. After allowing just eight sacks coming into this game, the offensive line gave up three sacks to Simmons alone in the first half.

Story continues

Brian Allen had his lapses in protection at center, David Edwards couldn’t match Simmons’ power and Austin Corbett got beat far too many times at right guard. Rob Havenstein didn’t have a great night, either, allowing two sacks himself. Even Andrew Whitworth cost the Rams with a big holding penalty on third down when Henderson had converted.

This was not the night for the offensive line to struggle the way it did because it led to poor play from Stafford in the first half and resulted in him being sacked five times total.

Defense more or less shut the Titans down

You might look at the scoreboard and see that the Rams gave up 28 points, but don’t pin that on the defense. Stafford threw a pick-six and another interception that set the Titans up at the 2-yard line, essentially handing them 14 points that were no fault of the defense. And on their other two scoring drives, the Titans gained 20 yards and 30 yards on penalties.

Aside from the self-inflicted wounds on defense that came via penalty, Raheem Morris’ group played plenty well enough to win. It doesn’t take an expert to see that, either. Just look at the fact that the Titans only gained 194 total yards, including just 143 through the air on 27 attempts from Ryan Tannehill.

Stafford was a big reason for this loss

Stafford had been playing near-perfect football for the Rams up to this point. He had only four interceptions and was sacked just seven times in the first eight games, but he was taken down five times and threw two picks in Sunday night’s loss alone. His two interceptions were as costly as any two plays he’s made this year, too.

He eventually did get into a rhythm, but Stafford was not sharp, did not make many good throws in key moments and needed to do a better job taking care of the ball. He admitted after the game that he was probably “trying to do too much” and should’ve gotten the ball out quicker.

Penalties were incredibly costly

For just the fifth time under McVay, the Rams racked up at least 100 penalty yards. They committed 11 penalties for 115 yards, which are the most penalty yards ever for the Rams under McVay.

A lot of those infractions came in critical moments, whether it was Aaron Donald’s questionable roughing the passer call on third down or Jalen Ramsey’s personal foul after his interception to start the drive at the Rams’ 35 instead of at midfield.

It’s hard to win when you spot the opponent 100 yards just on penalties.

Tyler Higbee is the only tight end Sean McVay trusts

Johnny Mundt went down with a season-ending knee injury a couple of weeks ago and the Rams still haven’t found a viable replacement. Against the Titans, the Rams were in 11 personnel on every single play, meaning there were three receivers, one tight end and one running back on the field for all 74 offensive snaps.

Jacob Harris has no role, Brycen Hopkins was inactive again and Kendall Blanton isn’t much of a factor at tight end, either. The Rams could use a second tight end but at this point in the season, it might be too late to pick anyone up who could have a meaningful impact.

