6 key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s win over Penn State

Andrew Brewster
2 min read
Michigan State basketball is now 2-0 in Big Ten play following an 80-64 win over Penn State in the Breslin Center on Saturday.

The Spartans continue to look improved with every game, but there is still quite a bit of room for improvement, particularly in terms of the turnovers that continue to be a theme for the team.

Following his team’s win over the Nittany Lions, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. Below you can find his best quotes from that press conference.

Izzo disappointed in how his team started the game

Izzo balanced in his feelings towards his team right now, but positive overall

Izzo thinks Tyson Walker's next step will be from three

Malik Hall admitted he was lacking energy today

Izzo notes Marcus Bingham's improved strength

Jaden Akins better than advertised for Michigan State

