6 key quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s win over Penn State

Michigan State basketball is now 2-0 in Big Ten play following an 80-64 win over Penn State in the Breslin Center on Saturday.

The Spartans continue to look improved with every game, but there is still quite a bit of room for improvement, particularly in terms of the turnovers that continue to be a theme for the team.

Following his team’s win over the Nittany Lions, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. Below you can find his best quotes from that press conference.

Izzo disappointed in how his team started the game

MSU coach Tom Izzo at the podium, says "we knew this was gonna be a little bit of a tougher day" and says he was "disappointed in our start." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2021

Izzo balanced in his feelings towards his team right now, but positive overall

Izzo: "There's enough to be upset about, but there's enough to feel good about. We're getting better. Each day, we're getting better." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2021

Izzo thinks Tyson Walker's next step will be from three

Izzo on Tyson Walker (10 points/9 assists): "I think he's just getting a feel for things." Says next thing is for Walker to start pulling up and hitting from 3. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2021

Malik Hall admitted he was lacking energy today

Izzo said Malik Hall told him he felt like he didn't have much energy and looked like it on defense. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2021

Izzo notes Marcus Bingham's improved strength

Tom Izzo says Marcus Bingham's increased strength was on display today in the matchup with Harrar. "His best basketball is ahead of him," he said. — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) December 11, 2021

Jaden Akins better than advertised for Michigan State

Izzo on Jaden Akins: "Some guys you sign and they're never as good as what you sign. And every once in a while, you sign guys that you say, 'Wow, this guy's better than I thought he was.' And Jaden's in that category." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 11, 2021

