6 key matchups that will decide Rams-Cardinals on Monday night

It’s been 10 weeks since the Rams and Cardinals last met, a game Arizona won easily at SoFi Stadium, 37-20. Now two games up in the NFC West, the Cardinals are looking to move one step closer to clinching the division with a win over the Rams on Monday night.

The Rams have plenty of tape to watch from their first meeting with Arizona, learning from the many mistakes they made in that loss. They desperately need a win over their rivals this time around, turning to their top players to step up in Monday’s prime-time showdown.

As important as Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins are to each team, they didn’t make our list of the six biggest matchups for Week 14. Ramsey didn’t shadow Hopkins in Week 4 and he’s not expected to this time, either. Instead, he’ll cover the slot and help contain the ever-elusive Kyler Murray.

Here are the six battles that will decide the outcome of this game.

Ernest Jones vs. Kyler Murray

When facing a mobile quarterback like Murray, it’s critical to have a defender in the middle of the field who can chase him down when he escapes the pocket. The Rams hope Jones can be that guy. Von Miller called him “our Kyler Murray on defense” with how much he can do, from covering tight ends to rushing the passer.

Jones only played 10 snaps against the Cardinals the first time around so he didn’t get much exposure to Murray, but on Monday night, he’ll be asked to step up in coverage and when Murray tries to pick up yards on the ground.

Aaron Donald vs. Justin Pugh

The Cardinals are expected to get Pugh back from injury, which is a big lift to the offensive line. Unfortunately for him, he’ll be returning to face a familiar foe, Aaron Donald. Donald was mostly a non-factor in Week 4 against the Cardinals, recording just two pressures and no sacks. He made just four assisted tackles and didn’t make a stop behind the line of scrimmage or even hit Murray.

The Rams need him to be better this time around because pressuring Murray is one of the best ways to limit his impact on the game. Donald has 12 career sacks in 15 games against the Cardinals, including 2.5 sacks on Murray in five games, so he has historically played Arizona well.

Cooper Kupp vs. Byron Murphy Jr.

The Cardinals are the only team to shut down Kupp (by his standards) this season, allowing only five catches for 64 yards in their first meeting, with just two of those receptions going for first downs. Murphy was in coverage on five of Kupp’s 13 targets and he allowed only two catches for 44 yards – the longest of which was 35 yards.

Murphy has had a good season in coverage and has picked off four passes with 10 total breakups. He covers the slot often, too, so expect to see Murphy lining up across from Kupp throughout the game.

Tyler Higbee vs. Isaiah Simmons

Simmons is a talented player with plenty of potential, but he’s had a difficult 2021 season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has an overall grade of 46.4, with low marks against the run (38.2) and in coverage (52.6). He’s been targeted 58 times and allowed 41 receptions for 405 yards, which are not very good numbers.

Higbee only beat Simmons for one catch and 7 yards in the first meeting, but he could be in for a bigger night on Monday if Matthew Stafford gives him more opportunities with Simmons in coverage. With a lot of attention being paid to the receivers, Higbee could take advantage of one-on-one chances.

Andrew Whitworth vs. Chandler Jones

The offensive line was really good against the Cardinals in Week 4, not allowing any sacks despite Stafford being pressured 13 times and hit five times. Jones was blanked in the sack column, as was J.J. Watt – who won’t be playing in this one. Whitworth has been a stud at left tackle all season and will once again match up with Jones, who’s one of the best pass rushers in football.

Jones only registered one pressure and didn’t make a single tackle in Week 4 when Whitworth helped shut him down, which is exactly what the Rams need from their left tackle – who will be 40 on Sunday.

Rams’ running game vs. Cardinals’ front seven

Arizona ranks 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry, giving up 4.7 yards per rush on the year. By just about every measure, they’re one of the worst run defenses in football, which is one way that teams have moved the ball against Arizona and sustained drives. That’s exactly what the Rams should do on Monday night, keeping the ball out of Murray’s hands and maintaining possession.

Sony Michel is more than capable of doing that, just as he did against the Jaguars last week, while Darrell Henderson Jr. brings an explosive element when healthy – which there’s a chance he will be for this one. If the Rams can run the ball successfully against Arizona’s front seven, they’ll have a much better chance to win this game when compared to a pass-heavy attack.

