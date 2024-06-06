6 June 1965: Inter's 9th Scudetto

Inter's history is full of unforgettable and wonderful seasons but few have contributed this much to forging the legend of the Nerazzurri. Impossible not to think of 1964/65 without thinking of Helenio Herrera's Grande Inter side.

How many triumphs can there be in one single season? In 1964/65, Inter did it all: the Nerazzurri became Intercontinental Cup winners after three hard-fought games against Independente. On 27 May they won their second consecutive European Cup after beating Benfica 1-0.

10 days later, Inter also became Champions of Italy for the ninth time in history: on 6 June 1965, the Nerazzurri drew 2-2 with Torino at San Siro on the last day of the season, winning the Scudetto to inch closer to the First Star. That day, Jair took Herrera's side ahead before the Granata came back from behind to go 2-1 up. At the very last minute, a Sandro Mazzola penalty sealed the draw: the point meant Inter were unreachable for AC Milan in second, who were anyway defeated by Cagliari.

The result was the final word of a hard-fought season: after a difficult start, with the Nerazzurri sitting 7 points behind AC Milan, Inter changed their ways and took off in the second half of the season to win 16 points from Matchday 20 to Matchday 27, including a brilliant 5-2 win in the derby (goals from Jair, Domenghini, Corso, and a Mazzola brace). The overtake came on 16 May, Matchday 31, when the Nerazzurri beat Juventus 2-0 through Suarez and Gori and AC Milan lost to Roma. Inter didn't look back until the very last game: a victory topped off by Sandro Mazzola's 17th goal that sealed his spot as top goalscorer that season.