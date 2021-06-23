6 Jets with plenty to prove this summer

Robert Saleh’s first training camp as Jets head coach is still a little over a month away from kicking off, but there is already plenty of intrigue surrounding his personnel with summer underway.

New York’s roster features a good amount of players who are either locked into starting jobs or, at the very least, a spot on the 53-man roster. It also consists of numerous players who will arrive at One Jets Drive in July prepared to prove plenty to a whole lot of different people.

Which Jets players have the most to prove once training camp and the preseason begin? Here are six to keep an eye on as the summer progresses and camp inches closer.

James Morgan

Morgan's rookie season with the Jets was the equivalent of a redshirt year, as he spent all of 2020 learning from the sideline. More is expected of the Florida International product in year two, though, as Zach Wilson is in need of a backup. If Morgan does not prove himself to be worthy of the gig in training camp, New York could have a serious problem on its hands. Mike White is the only other quarterback currently on the Jets' roster and he does not profile as anything more than a camp body. New York needs Morgan to deliver just as much as Morgan needs to deliver in order to avoid approaching the bust category. Joe Douglas has not had any real draft misses in his brief tenure as Jets general manager, but Morgan could find himself on the precipice of being the first if he disappoints in training camp and the preseason.

La'Mical Perine

The No. 1 spot on New York's running back depth chart is up for grabs entering training camp, but for Perine, this summer is about a whole lot more than just challenging for a starting job. If Perine does not impress the Jets' new offensive coaching staff in camp and the preseason, he is in grave danger of tumbling down the depth chart to the point of no return. Douglas might have invested a fourth-round pick in Perine just last year, but he has no ties to Mike LaFleur and his staff. Michael Carter also shined during the spring, making things even more difficult for Perine with another young and promising tailback now in the mix.

Chris Herndon

It's do-or-die time for Herndon entering his fourth summer with the Jets. New York has been waiting for Herndon to bounce back to his rookie season form for three years now. The Miami product has not produced anywhere near that level, though, and spent the majority of the spring running with Gang Green's second-team offense -- an indication of where he stands in LaFleur's eyes. The Jets' tight end room is not anything to write home about, but Herndon could very well manage to fall out of favor if he does not turn things around in training camp and the preseason.

Alex Lewis

Last season was nothing short of a disaster at One Jets Drive and Lewis became so frustrated that he ultimately found himself away from the team at the end of the year. The veteran interior offensive lineman might benefit from having a new coaching staff and taking a pay cut, but he is still skating on thin ice entering training camp. There is no shortage of competition for New York's starting right guard position. Lewis is set to duke it out with the likes of Greg Van Roten, free agent signing Dan Feeney and even Cameron Clark, who missed all of his rookie season with multiple injuries. Lewis needs a strong showing this summer if he wants to break camp with the Jets. If he loses out to any of his competitors, New York will have no issue showing him the door in order to free up some additional salary cap space.

C.J. Mosley

Unlike the other players on this list, Mosley's roster spot is not in any sort of danger this summer. The Jets are paying the four-time All-Pro the big bucks and Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich are excited to have him leading their defense from his middle linebacker position. Which version of Mosley is New York getting in 2021, though? That is the question that needs to be answered in training camp and the preseason. The veteran has not suited up in two years and there is every chance he lost a step or two during his time out. This summer is all about Mosley proving that he is the same elite-level linebacker that he was when he inked a monster five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets in free agency three years ago.

Sam Ficken

There is usually some sort of kicker competition at One Jets Drive most offseasons, but this summer's impending battle between Ficken and undrafted free agent Chris Naggar has a little bit of a different feel to it for the incumbent. Ficken is coming off an injury-riddled, up-and-down 2020 season. Brant Boyer has seen plenty of good out of Ficken, but he has also been around to see all of the bad. Naggar, meanwhile, is a fresh face that Douglas and Saleh brought in to push Ficken for his starting spot. Most undrafted free agents would not have much of a chance against a veteran starter like Ficken, but New York's new regime could have its eyes on a change at the position this upcoming season. If Ficken hits field goals at the 92 percent clip that he did last offseason, he won't have much of an issue holding onto his roster spot. That is a hefty ask of the Penn State product, though, and there is no guarantee he pulls it off.

