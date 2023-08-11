6 Jets players to watch in preseason Week 1 vs. Panthers

The New York Jets took part in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns to begin their preseason schedule, losing the game 21-16. Following last week’s preseason defeat to the Browns, the Jets will take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in their second preseason contest.

For the second straight week, New York isn’t going to have many of its starters logging snaps versus Carolina. With Aaron Rodgers in street clothes again, Zach Wilson is drawing the start and Tim Boyle will follow the former first-round pick.

Ahead of Saturday’s exhibition matchup with the Panthers, here are six players to watch on the Jets.

QB Zach Wilson

Wilson got the nod for the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game, and he received a limited number of snaps. The former No. 2 overall pick completed three of his five pass attempts for 65 yards, with 57 yards of that coming on a deep completion to Malik Taylor in the first quarter.

In the loss to the Browns, Wilson got three offensive drives, and two of them resulted in field goals. After getting a limited number of reps in the Hall of Fame Game, Wilson will look to have a better command of the offense and end drives with touchdowns versus the Panthers.

RB Israel Abanikanda

When looking at the box score of the Hall of Fame Game, Israel Abanikanda didn’t have an extremely productive outing. But the rookie fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh showed some explosiveness on his touchdown run, which ended up being the team’s lone touchdown in the contest.

It seems less and less likely that the Jets sign Dalvin Cook with every day that passes, giving Abanikanda a chance to earn a role in the offense at some point this season. Michael Carter’s job as Breece Hall’s immediate backup isn’t completely secure, so Abanikanda could climb the depth chart with a strong preseason showing.

WR Jason Brownlee

Jason Brownlee has been a popular name throughout training camp for the Jets as he’s been making spectacular plays in practice. But in the loss to the Browns, Brownlee had a quiet performance with two catches for 17 yards on five targets, and he had a drop.

There are murmurs that Taylor is making some noise at the wide receiver position, and he’s had previous experience with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. Brownlee will need to show improvement against the Panthers to fend off Taylor and Xavier Gipson for the No. 6 spot on the depth chart.

DE Will McDonald IV

Will McDonald IV made his preseason debut versus the Browns, and he didn’t disappoint in his limited playing time. While he didn’t record a sack, McDonald was consistently pressuring the quarterback and he tallied three tackles.

The rookie pass rusher isn’t in jeopardy of losing his spot on the 53-man roster, but he is hoping to secure a crucial role in New York’s defense sooner rather than later. McDonald is listed behind Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson on the unofficial depth chart (it’s unofficial for a reason), so a productive preseason could earn him more snaps early in the regular season.

DT Tanzel Smart

An interior defender that is competing for a roster spot is veteran Tanzel Smart. Smart has spent time on the Jets’ practice squad in each of the last three seasons and there’s a chance he is part of the team’s roster cuts ahead of Week 1.

Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, and Solomon Thomas are ahead of Smart on the depth chart, and John Franklin-Myers has experience in the interior if he’s needed for depth. If Smart wants to secure a spot on the Jets or another team’s 53-man roster, he’ll need to be productive versus the Panthers.

S Trey Dean

Following the 2023 NFL draft, Trey Dean was among New York’s undrafted rookie signings. Dean has been competing behind Jordan Whitehead, Adrian Amos, Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse (who has been on the PUP list) for a spot at safety.

In the Hall of Fame Game, Dean led the team with eight tackles and he’s had a solid training camp. Dean will need to provide some value on special teams and at safety against the Panthers to increase his odds of sneaking onto the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

