6 Jaguars whose stock is up heading into second preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders is behind them, and now it’s time for them to look forward to their preseason opener at home. While the team lost the game 27-11, their young players gave the coaches a lot to evaluate heading forward before the first wave of cuts on Aug. 16.

Some players came out of the Hall of Fame Game with some momentum and took advantage of the opportunity they received with over 20 players sitting out. Some players who didn’t take the field last Thursday also have momentum from how they have performed at practice. Let’s take a look at some players from both categories before the Jags’ upcoming game against Cleveland at TIAA Bank Field:

OLB Travon Walker

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) in the first quarter in the 2022 Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags took a gamble in the eyes of many when they took outside linebacker Travon Walker over Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and offensive tackles Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu. However, the former Georgia Bulldog has given the staff and fans plenty of reason to believe they got their selection right.

Of course, there are going to be bumps in the road as Walker is learning a predominately new position, but he’s flashed since the Jags put the pads on in training camp. That translated to his first game against Las Vegas as well, where he was able to garner a sack and pressured quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the first offensive play of the game.

At the rate Walker is performing, he should only get better over time. That should put him in a situation where he can start the regular season off making a significant impact for a defense that didn’t get to the quarterback well last season.

OT Cam Robinson

Jaguars OL (74) Cam Robinson pushes a weighted sled during Tuesday’s minicamp session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Tuesday morning session of the team’s mandatory minicamp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, June 15, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

This offseason was a big one for Cam Robinson, as he received a contract extension for three years with $33 million guaranteed. With that out of the way, he’s come to camp playing at a high level and he’s especially been dominant in 1-on-1s. Reporters have also said he’s been more noticeable off the field, too.

(Gonna tweet out more specifics here in a bit but: my biggest takeaway is that Cam Robinson is looking/acting/sounding like he wants to be here, and wants that smoke, moreso than any time I’ve seen in my 4 years here) #Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 31, 2022

Robinson’s performance in camp is huge because many felt left tackle was a question mark coming into the offseason. That resulted in many in the football community wondering if the Jags should’ve signed a veteran left tackle or drafted one early in the draft. So far, Robinson is showing the staff that they made the right decision, and it will be interesting to see if his dominance translates throughout the preseason.

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson greets inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (54) during day 7 of the Jaguars Training Camp Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Today marked the first practice in full pads. [Florida Times-Union]

One name that has picked up steam this week is that of Foye Oluokun, who has been consistently around the ball this week as the Jags have had their most physical week of practice in quite some time. That’s a great sign that the NFL’s leading tackler from 2021 is ready to run it back this season.

Earlier this week, Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence praised the veteran linebacker, as he’s given the offense some problems.

“Our defense, they do a great job,” Lawrence said. “They’re really physical, especially our linebackers and our front seven. Foye (ILB Foyesade Oluokun) is all over the place making plays, especially yesterday, so to go up against guys like that really challenges you. They’re really smart. He’s sometimes ahead of the play. He’s there before we are, so playing against a guy like that really challenges you and helps you. It’s just great competition.”

Oluokun was one of the big free-agent additions for the Jags this offseason. They signed him to a three-year deal guaranteeing $28 million, which was a sign that the team had found a new leader for there interior of their defense. Oluokun will need to have a big year for the Jags, who parted ways with long-time interior linebacker Myles Jack after signing him, and so far, he’s showing that he’s up to the challenge.

RB Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during Monday morning’s training camp session as quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) looks on. The Jacksonville Jaguars held training camp Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Knight Campus practice fields on Atlantic Blvd. [Florida Times-Union]

There probably isn’t a player on the Jags roster who has been mentioned more than running back Travis Etienne. Of course, some of that is fantasy football buzz, but the local reporters have been impressed by him, too.

Last season the Jags’ offense lacked speed, and it seems most project Etienne to provide that. Even after having surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury last preseason, Etienne has looked like the most explosive player on the field, and that’s a big deal when considering what he went through last season.

Some #Jaguars content before the night is over: Looks like Travis Etienne (@swaggy_t1) is working out in Dallas this week and ooooooo boi the agility is coming back 👀 🎥: @3hunnidGuru pic.twitter.com/HVTGyo7WrJ — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 28, 2022

It’s unclear how the Jags will use both Etienne and James Robinson together as a pair, but the Jags were too bad last year not to figure out a way to make both key parts of the offense. That shouldn’t be an issue for new coach Doug Pederson, though, who used a variety of running backs in 2017 when he won the Super Bowl.

Safety Andre Cisco

Jul 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) participates in training camp at Dream Finders Homes practice field Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, it was hard to find a fan that wasn’t high on the Jags’ choice to select Andre Cisco at the top of the third round. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to start in a game last season until Week 14, and he flashed in the process.

Now heading into his second season, Cisco has picked up where he left off as a rookie. He’s especially caught the eyes of onlookers this week as he’s been one of the most physical players on the field.

Andre Cisco just SMACKED Travis Etienne after a long run. We’re HITTIN’ hittin’ out here today. 😳 — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) August 7, 2022

Andre Cisco is dominating one on ones right now — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) August 8, 2022

That sounds like a player who should thrive for new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. However, his physicality isn’t the only thing to be excited about. Coming out of Syracuse, Cisco was a big-time ballhawk and accumulated 12 picks from 2018-19. That’s exactly the type of impact safety the Jags have long needed, and if he can help the Jags in the turnover department, it could be the shot in the arm the defense has needed in the defensive backfield.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during day 2 of the Jaguars Training Camp Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Knight Sports Complex at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. [Florida Times-Union]

After being paired with one of the worst head coaching hires in NFL history, Lawrence had a rough 2021 season where he completed under 60% of his passes. But with that, he had occasional flashes that made fans optimistic about his future.

Now, a year later, the Jags have made the necessary changes around Lawrence, and of course, the biggest was hiring Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer. The Jags also spent money to get him some help at the receiver position with additions like Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram.

In addition to the front office putting pieces around Lawrence, he’s put in the work this offseason and looks way ahead of where he was last season. This is something that not only local reporters have noticed, but national reporters like Chris Simms, too.

He’s got a strong arm, spins it to make it really catchable. I was thoroughly impressed and feel much better about him.

If Lawrence keeps throwing the way he did Thursday night, big things are coming in Jacksonville. (4/4) — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) August 8, 2022

Only time will tell if Lawrence takes the second-year leap that notables like Joe Burrow and Peyton Manning took, but he’s certainly put in the work to make it happen. That has shown up at times with his connections to Kirk, Jones, Ingram, and several others, but they must continue to take steps on a week-to-week basis.

